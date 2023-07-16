Blac Chyna & Khloé Kardashian Shut Down All That “Third Parent” Drama

Although there’s been serious friction between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Angela White (aka Black Chyna) in the past, the relationship is in a better place now. The latest possible drama started when Khloé Kardashian reflected on her relationship with her niece Dream, White’s daughter with Rob Kardashian. Some fans thought Kardashian was throwing shade at her fellow mom, but the two women quickly spoke out to shut down that theory.

The speculation arose when Kardashian called herself “like a third parent for Dream” in a Kardashians confessional. “I mean I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, or her own mom, or whoever,” she said in Season 3, Episode 8, per People. “It’s important and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from.”

When she saw the online commentary following the episode, Kardashian responded on Instagram, saying she was saddened “to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it’s not,” as Entertainment Tonight reported. The Good American founder noted that she and Dream are “particularly close” because of her close bond with her brother, Rob, but explained that she has strong emotional ties to the entire family.

“I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies,” Kardashian added. “I even consider my sisters my babies. “I take pride in this love and always have. … I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child. Life is full of ups and downs and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another.”

Kardashian also let it be known that she doesn’t want there to be a narrative of “The Kardashians vs. Chyna.” After saying that she, Rob, and White are “ALL trying to do [their] best in life” and as parents, she added, “We all want to move on from the negativity.”

A day later, on July 14, White shared her stance, and it aligned with Kardashian’s. “Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day,” she told TMZ. “Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it’s all love and positivity.”

Agreeing with Kardashian about how “it takes a village,” she said, “I’m happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides, as a mother that’s all I ask for.” The model also asked people to “stop dragging the negativity on.”

Though the two moms are on the same page, they “do not have a relationship,” as Kardashian said on her family’s Hulu series, after White’s previous lawsuit against the KarJenners. For Dream’s sake, her village is now keeping it civil.