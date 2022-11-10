Kim Kardashian Used The Blac Chyna Trial To Study For Law School

Kim Kardashian was sued by Blac Chyna for defamation, but rather than letting it anger her, the reality star turned it into a learning opportunity. On the Nov. 10 episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she used her family’s trial against her brother Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend as part of her law school training — and took it so seriously that she ditched her Met Gala workout routine to hear the closing arguments in person.

“As an aspiring attorney, I need to see the closing arguments to see how they piece it all together,” she told her trainer. “This is my first real trial that I’ve seen, which is the best law school you could imagine.” In her confessional, Kim said that she’s been studying and taking notes on the trial when she wasn’t on the stand. “It was just so interesting to see that you have to follow the proper process in order to get evidence submitted,” she explained. “It is definitely really scary, I’ve never been through a full trial where I’m up for something. It’s just all fascinating to be living it and learning it all at the same time.”

In 2017, Blac Chyna, the mother of Rob’s daughter Dream, sued Kim, her mom Kris Jenner, and her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for defamation and breach of contract, accusing them of interfering with her former reality show Rob & Chyna. After the series was renewed for a second season, Rob and Chyna reportedly split in December 2016, and as a result, E! put the show “on hold” in July 2017. Chyna sought $100 million in monetary damages, arguing that her reality TV career was “permanently damaged” by the family’s influence on the network. The case finally went to trial in April 2022, where Kim, Khloé, Kylie, Kris, and Rob all had to testify in court.

While it proved be fruitful for Kim, the trial was stressful for the rest of her family. On the way to the Met Gala, Khloé was more nervous to hear the jury’s verdict than to walk the red carpet, which gave her enough anxiety to not want to attend in the first place. “The fact though that we’re even in trial blows my mind,” she told her mom Kris. “Now, we’re just trusting 12 people that are going to decide. That’s why I’m nervous. I’m just so confused. Why is it taking so long? To me, it’s an open and shut case.”

Kris reassured her by claiming they “didn’t do anything wrong or dishonest” and simply “told the truth.” But the trial still took a toll on the momager. “I am absolutely mentally, spiritually, physically tired,” she said in a confessional. “Tired of the trial, tried from being in the courthouse all day, every day. It’s just exhausting. So definitely a two martini night. Maybe three.” The stress was worth it though, as the jury wound up siding with the Kardashians and awarded Blac Chyna no monetary damages. Chyna plans to appeal the verdict.