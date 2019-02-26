The last year has been a bit of a rollercoaster for the extended Kardashian-Jenner family, but Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's latest custody update is actually drama-free. It's been a long road for the one-time couple and parents of baby Dream to get to this point, but it sounds like they're now in an amicable place.

Rob and Chyna first started dating back in January 2016, according to People. The outlet reported that they split for the first time two months later, but then in April of that year, Rob proposed. Then, in May, the engaged couple announced that they were expecting a child together.

It's never really been smooth sailing for the two reality stars, but things took a particularly volatile turn after Dream was born in November. In February 2017, People confirmed they'd officially called off their wedding. Their very public dispute over custody of Dream began almost immediately following their split, but it appears as if they've finally come to a peaceful agreement.

On Tuesday, Feb. 26, Rob gave fans an update via Twitter in regards to his ongoing feud with "Angela" (Chyna's real name is Angela Renée White). "Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases," the 31-year-old wrote.

Shortly after Rob shared his statement, Chyna chimed in on the matter as well. In quoting her ex's tweet, the 30-year-old added,

"Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!"

These two have been at each other's throats for such a long time, so to see them seemingly getting along — online, at least — is nothing short of a miracle. Chyna even threw in a compliment about Rob. They've seriously come so far.

In July 2017, things between Chyna and Rob got messy in a really major way. Rants were written, accusations were made, and Rob reportedly posted Chyna's real phone number on Instagram. Days later, however, they came to a joint custody agreement surrounding their then-eight-month-old daughter. Sources told TMZ that, despite earlier events, they "have had no problem on co-parenting."

In September, TMZ reported that Rob had agreed to pay Chyna $20,000 a month in child support, but in November 2018, Rob moved to get that amount reduced. In between and following all of that, both stars reportedly sued each other for alleged assault and battery, among other charges — none of which has gone to trial yet. (According to Entertainment Tonight, Rob denied the assault allegations. Meanwhile, Chyna’s lawyer told Page Six that the allegations against her were false as well.)

So, here we are in the present day, and things appear to be ... cordial. That's obviously no small feat, and in the grand scheme of things, it's incredibly important. Little Dream isn't even 3 years old, but she's already been surrounded by so much negativity between her mom and dad. Hopefully, though, Rob and Chyna will continue to work on their relationship for their daughter's sake. And in the meantime, this is definitely a step in the right direction.