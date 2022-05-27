If you’re an OG Netflix subscriber, then you’ll probably know that Black Mirror is one of the streaming platform’s earliest hits. From Miley Cyrus to Daniel Kaluuya, Black Mirror has had some major guest stars throughout its seasons. With plotlines that look at technology and politics through a dystopian lens, it has also proved eerily prescient over the years. Never forget when creator and writer Charlie Brooker appeared to predict *that* Prime Minister pig scandal.

Season 5 of Black Mirror was released on June 5, 2019, meaning fans have been waiting for new episodes for nearly four years. At one point, it even seemed like Brooker might be done with Black Mirror for good when he told Radio Times magazine in 2020 at the height of the pandemic. “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

Luckily for fans of the show, he’s decided the time is right for more dystopian drama, as Netflix announced on April 26 that Season 6 is premiering in summer 2023. So here’s everything we know about new Black Mirror episodes.

Who’s In The Black Mirror Season 6 Cast?

The Black Mirror Season 6 cast includes several notable actors, including Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Zazie Beetz. The rest of the cast features: Anjana Vasan, Auden Thornton, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, and Samuel Blenkin.

Nick Wall/Netflix

“Bringing it all to life we’ve got an incredible roster of disgustingly skillful, smart directors working with a cast of actors so talented they frankly have no right to exist,” Brooker told Netflix’s Tudum in April.

Is There A Black Mirror Season 6 Trailer?

Netflix dropped an official Black Mirror sneak preview on April 26, showing fans quick glimpses of the drama ahead. “You’ve been wondering. You’ve been waiting. You’ve been warned,” the streamer teased, billing Season 6 as the “most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected season yet.”

What’s The Plot Of Black Mirror Season 6?

Specific details of what we can expect from new Black Mirror episodes have yet to be released by Netflix. However, Brooker offered a few hints at some new twists.

“Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect,” the creator revealed to Tudum. “Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

When Is The Black Mirror Season 6 Release Date?

Netflix has not confirmed the exact release date, but the streamer did reveal that Black Mirror’s sixth season will premiere in June 2023.

This post will be updated as more Black Mirror Season 6 details become available.