Spoilers ahead for Black Mirror Season 6, Episode 2. Following the much-anticipated debut of Black Mirror Season 6, the “Loch Henry” episode stands out as a clear fan favorite with its twists and turns and “spot-on” true crime commentary. Starring Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, and Samuel Blenkin, the episode follows the story of a young couple, Davis and Pia, who travel to the sleepy Scottish town of Loch Henry to begin work on a nature documentary and visit Davis’ widowed mother, Janet. However, Pia soon discovers the story of local serial killer Iain Adair, who tortured and murdered tourists who visited the town in the 1990s. After being drawn to the story, Davis and Pia begin work on a new documentary film that explores Adair’s heinous crimes.

Later in the episode, it is revealed that Davis’ deceased father and mother Janet were Adair’s accomplices during his ‘90s murder spree. Fearing being caught, Janet then takes her own life, and a documentary based on Davis and Pia's discoveries about the Adair case is later released on the fictional streaming service Streamberry. In spite of the horrific events leading up to the documentary and its traumatizing aftermath for all those involved, the film goes on to become a BAFTA-winning smash hit.

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker revealed that the Season 6 episode is inspired by modern-day true crime documentaries, which are often presented in a “serious” and “art house” style — but are ultimately turning “horrible” events into “a sumptuous form of entertainment.”

Many fans were quick to praise “Loch Henry” as the “best episode” of the new series, while other viewers noted how the episode shed light on the “exploitation” of “real stories” for our entertainment in the sphere of true crime.

Find more fan reactions to Black Mirror’s “Loch Henry” episode, below.

Black Mirror’s “Loch Henry” isn’t the only episode to have left social media reeling, as fans have also taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Season 6 episodes “Joan Is Awful” and “Beyond The Sea.”