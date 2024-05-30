Blake Lively’s daughters are going viral after stopping by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

On May 29, the Gossip Girl star’s three girls, Betty, Inez, and James, attended the Madrid stop of the singer’s ongoing global tour alongside their mom. In one fan video posted on X (formerly Twitter), they’re shown waiting for the concert to begin from a VIP section, and were later seen dancing along to Swift’s 2014 hit “Shake it Off.”

Swift also gave a special shoutout to Lively and her girls during the show. “I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez, and Betty,” the singer told the crowd, referring to the Folklore track “Betty,” the lyrics of which include the names of Lively’s daughters.

Swifties soon picked up on the reference to Lively and her kids, commenting on the singer’s “adorable” onstage mention. “The way she says Betty is so cute. She’s the best auntie,” one fan wrote on TikTok. “Auntie Swift is mothering,” another user joked.

Lively shares her three daughters with her husband of 11 years, Ryan Reynolds. During a SiriusXM interview in 2021, Reynolds revealed that the couple’s children “didn’t know” their names had been used in Swift’s “Betty” until the song was complete. “We surprised them with it,” he said. “They had no idea.”

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Lively and Reynolds announced the birth of their fourth child in February 2023 and are yet to disclose the baby’s name or gender.

Appearing on the Today show on May 13, Reynolds was quizzed about his youngest child’s moniker by host Savannah Guthrie, who joked that Swift “keeps dropping” the couple’s baby names into her lyrics, referring to Folklore’s “Betty.”

When Guthrie suggested the one-year-old’s name might be featured in Swift’s latest album The Tortured Poets Department before its release, the actor quipped, “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is, and I'll say this: We're still waiting.”