Taylor Swift's Dress Malfunction At The Eras Tour Is Going Viral

Not even an onstage wardrobe mishap can stop the power of Taylor Swift. In a TikTok filmed during the final night of her Eras Tour in Stockholm, Sweden, the singer paused the show to tend to an issue with her blue wrap dress and encouraged fans to “talk amongst yourselves” as she dealt with the malfunction.

In the now-viral clip, Swift strutted over to her piano and appeared to struggle with the dress, before a crew member came to her rescue, and helped the singer unwrap part of the dress.

While doing so, fans got a glimpse of Swift’s gold bra top underneath, which she wears during the Tortured Poets Department segment of the show. After successfully fixing her outfit, Swift smiled at her thousands of cheering fans and sat at her piano to resume the concert.

The singer’s legion of Swifties soon praised her handling of the dress malfunction. “Even when there's a malfunction she's adorable,” one fan commented on TikTok. “She’s such a professional!” another wrote.

“We seriously need an errors tour documentary after the end of all the shows,” one user also joked, referring to a string of viral Eras Tour mishaps Swift has dealt with since the tour began in early 2023.

Taylor Swift performing at the Eras Tour. Graham Denholm/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More Eras Tour Mishaps

During one of her Eras Tour concerts in Tokyo, Swift nearly suffered a fall while walking down part of the show’s set. “I almost fell off the Folklore cabin,” she told the crowd. “But I didn't and that's the lesson.” In a TikTok that captured the near-mishap, she also joked that her “life flashed before my eyes.”

Swift also grappled with a wardrobe malfunction while performing “Anti-Hero” at her Tampa Eras Tour concert in April 2023. As she ironically belted out the lyrics, “I end up in crisis,” her bejeweled purple garter broke and began falling off. Swift successful shook it off, however, and finished the show in style.