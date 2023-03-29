Watch Blake Lively Stun Wrexham Fan With A “Savage” Response

Back in 2021, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney swapped the big screen for the beautiful game when they became the full owners of Wrexham Football Club. The pair have been heavily involved with the Welsh soccer team ever since and are known to regularly attend games — as is Reynolds’ equally famous wife, Blake Lively, who recently trolled a fellow Wrexham fan in the most hilarious way.

On March 25, the Gossip Girl star stopped by Wrexham FC stadium to watch her husband’s team take on York City. Prior to the match, which ended in a 3-0 victory for the home side, Lively greeted the crowds during a stadium walkabout and was asked by one fan to “please say hi” to his girlfriend, Stephanie.

In a fan video posted on Twitter, the actor responded, “Hi Stephanie” while waving to the camera, before joking “you should leave him.” Lively’s hilarious quip drew a chorus of laughter from the onlooking fans, and many on social media were also quick to comment on the actor’s “savage” response. “She didn’t have to do him like that,” one Twitter user joked, while another fan wrote: “I’ve never been more obsessed.”

As fans of The Shallows star will know, this isn’t the first time Lively has trolled during a Wrexham FC game. On Jan. 29, the actor made a joke at her husband’s expense during a match against Sheffield United, after she shared a clip to her Instagram Stories of the Deadpool star watching the match from the stadium stands. “I bought ESPN+ today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it,” Lively joked, to the amusement of her 38.8 million followers.