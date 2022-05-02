Blake Lively has arrived! I repeat: Blake Lively has arrived at the 2022 Met Gala. And to no one's surprise, she looks, in a word: exquisite. An ethereal, aquatic goddess.

Arriving with husband Ryan Reynolds on her arm, the actress and Met Gala co-host walked up the museum steps in a strapless Versace gown featuring intricate, multicolored beadwork with pops of pink, burnt orange, and aqua. The striking, art deco-inspired dress was wrapped in a huge bow that gave way to a dramatic copper train, which matched her shimmering, arm-length opera gloves. On the accessory front, the Gossip Girl actress donned a coordinating tiara and emerald drop earrings. The opulence is palpable.

As she started ascending the steps — just when we thought we knew what was happening — Lively switched things up on us. And by “things,” I mean her entire look. With help from her styling team, Lively undid her bustle to reveal a new skirt, entirely — a shimmering turquoise train that trailed all the way down those famous steps. Cue the gasps and cheers.

In the same moment — almost in the blink of an eye — Lively’s gloves also changed to match her new look, turning a bright, mermaid blue. On the carpet, she explained that the show-stopping dress was actually inspired, not by The Little Mermaid, but by New York City’s architecture and the Statue of Liberty (hence the color choice).

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images