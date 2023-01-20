Spoilers ahead for Bling Empire: New York Season 1. Dorothy Wang takes a bite out of the Big Apple in the Bling Empire spin-off. After moving from Los Angeles at the end of Bling Empire Season 2, she settles down with a whole new group of friends in New York City, which includes fashionista Tina Leung, jewelry maker Lynn Ban, and fashion editor Blake Abbie.

“I wanted to be a little wilder; I wanted to date more and I wanted be out on my own,” Dorothy explained to In The Know. “I wanted to shed my image, and I wanted to be somewhere where nobody knows me as much — to start fresh and have to make new connections. Everything in L.A. was a little bit boring for me and got a little too easy...I wanted to be a little bit more anonymous, start over, date new guys, meet new people and not have such a reputation.”

While Netflix hasn’t announced if there will be a Bling Empire: New York Season 2, the first season teases several new conflicts that could be the focus of a second season. Here’s everything else to know.

Bling Empire: New York Season 2 Premiere Date

Netflix’s release schedule is unpredictable when it comes to its reality TV shows, with series like Selling Sunset and The Circle taking anywhere from a few months to more than a year in between seasons. Similarly, the original Bling Empire took a year and a half in between Seasons 1 and 2, while Season 3 came out just five months after that in October 2022.

But Bling Empire Season 3 also picked up filming right after Season 2 ended. If Bling Empire: New York follows the same trend, we can assume a second season could premiere as early as five to six months later in summer 2023.

Bling Empire: New York Season 2 Cast

A second season would naturally bring back main character Dorothy Wang, along with Tina Leung, Lynn Ban, Nam Laks, Blake Abbie, Vika Abbyaeva, and Richard Chang. We would also likely see the return of Stephen Hung and his wife Deborah Valdez-Hung, and perhaps even cameos from the original Bling Empire cast.

Bling Empire: New York Season 2 Plot

There are several storylines that could continue in a second season. After being on the dating scene, Dorothy ends up with Ari, and she tells Tina that she’s tentatively hopeful about their relationship. Meanwhile, Richard makes a move to propose to Vika, but she rebuffs him by saying that it’s not the right time just yet. Nam graduates but tells her brother that she doesn’t want to move back to Thailand, knowing that her parents will likely not be too happy about that. Meanwhile, Jett Kain gets a job opportunity and abruptly tells Lynn they’re moving to Los Angeles, which she refuses to do. And then Blake Abbie starts to reflect on his own dating life, wondering if it’s time to start settling down with someone — “or someones,” he jokingly adds.

This post will be updated as more information about Bling Empire: New York Season 2 becomes available.