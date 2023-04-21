Fans have immersed themselves in the world of Bling Empire’s immense wealth and messy friend group drama for more than two years now — but now, the journey has come to an end. On April 19, Deadline reported that Bling Empire and Bling Empire: New York will not be continuing on Netflix.

Longtime fans already knew there was uncertainty about the future of the franchise. For starters, the past two seasons of Bling Empire dropped five months apart — in May and October 2022, respectively — and there had been no news about a potential Season 4.

There was also behind-the-scenes conflict. Last spring, People reported that star Kelly Mi Li filed a complaint against the show’s producer, claiming she received neither proper credit nor compensation for creating the Bling Empire concept. “I love the crew I shot with, unfortunately it’s with the producer I took the project to,” Kelly told KTLA, “and as of now we’re not filming at the moment so we’ll have to take it day by day and see what happens, but I do believe in fighting for what you do believe in.”

Despite those concerns, Kelly was passionate about the show itself — telling Bustle when it premiered how proud she was of Bling Empire’s Asian representation. “I moved [to the United States] from China when I was 9, 10 years old, and growing up I didn’t really have people who looked like me on TV,” she said at the time.

It’s not clear how much, if at all, Kelly’s complaint factored into the franchise’s cancellation, and Netflix hasn’t commented on the news. Several of the Bling Empire cast members did, however, take to social media to bid farewell to the series.

“End of an Era,” Guy Tang commented on NextShark’s post about the news. “To new beginnings. 😍🙌❤️.”

Kane Lim also offered a hopeful perspective: “In order to upgrade endings are suppose to happen 🙌🏻,” cheers to new beginnings and thank you to everyone who was entertained !” He also told fans to “stay tuned,” which could mean there’s more to come from Kane and his friends, even if not on Netflix.

Similarly, Devon Diep, who was introduced in Bling Empire Season 3, said, “more greatness awaits! 🔥.” And Kevin Kreider kept things light — simply commenting, “Great photo!” on the cancellation news.