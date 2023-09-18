Alas, BeyHive: Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is nearing its final September performance. This also means that the looks she’s been serving — over 100 now, mind you — will also be coming to an end. Thankfully, the queen isn’t slowing down when it comes to fashion, having saved some of the best ensembles for last.

While performing in Vancouver, Canada last week, Bey made a cheeky homage to the country in a Canadian tuxedo. In true Beyoncé fashion, however, she rocked it in her own signature, archaitectural style. The “CHURCH GIRL” singer was clad in a full-denim sleeveless bodysuit with a built-in cone bra.

Even when wearing head-to-toe denim, however, Beyoncé still brought the sparkle. Her jumpsuit, which featured a zipper down her bodice and a belt cinching her waist, was bedazzled with crystals. Even her matching pantaboots and opera gloves were rhinestone-encrusted. The custom-made ensemble from Diesel also included a lush floor-length coat also blanketed in crystals and the skinniest sunnies I’ve ever seen.

If the pointy bra looks familiar, it’s because it isn’t new to Beyoncé or the Renaissance circuit. In fact, when she dropped the Renaissance album art a year ago, she rocked an even more pronounced version, reviving the cone bras popularized by Jean Paul Gaultier and Madonna in the ’90s. (One could say the conical piece is also experiencing its renaissance.)

The Canadian tux has literally never looked better.