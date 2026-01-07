No celebrity is immune from plastic surgery chatter — even Bradley Cooper. On the Jan. 5 episode of the SmartLess podcast, the actor addressed rumors that he had received plastic surgery for the first time, after several doctors and TikTok users speculated that he underwent a procedure on his upper face.

Cooper went on the podcast to promote his new directorial effort, Is This Thing On?, which stars his close friend and SmartLess co-host Will Arnett. During the interview, Arnett recalled a time when he was asked to reveal something about Cooper that most people wouldn’t know.

“I said, ‘Well, there's a lot,’” he said. “Then I was gonna say, because we keep reading everybody thinks that Bradley’s had plastic surgery. Everybody keeps saying that. I'm like, ‘What people don't know is that he hasn't.’ Right?” His co-host Jason Bateman agreed and said that “he hasn’t,” before Cooper himself weighed in.

“No, I get people [coming] up to me the last couple weeks, they're like, 'Oh, you look good!’” he said. “Yeah, but it's a crazy—.” Before finishing his thought, Arnett chimed back in to defend his friend. “It made me mad because people say that all the time, and it's a hilarious thing,” he said. “Everybody thinks that they know. You know you read that bullsh*t stuff.”

Bradley Isn’t The Only One

Stephanie Augello/Variety/Getty Images

Cooper joins a long list of stars who have been forced to navigate plastic surgery speculation. In December, Sydney Sweeney was eager to debunk her rumors to Allure. “I am so scared of needles, you have no idea,” she said, before noting, “You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting. Of course I’m gonna look different! Everybody on social media is insane.”

However, some celebs have opened up about the work they’ve actually had done. In October, Jennifer Lawrence told The New Yorker that she avoids fillers but does Botox sparingly and was gearing up to receive a boob job. She also eagerly awaits the day that she gets a facelift. “Believe me, I’m gonna!” she told the outlet.

Kylie Jenner went as far as to share the details of her breast implant procedure, from her surgeon’s name to her specific measurements, when a TikTok fan asked in June. “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!!” she commented on the fan’s video. “hope this helps lol.”