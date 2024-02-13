Bradley Cooper considered Adele to star in 2018’s A Star Is Born.

Cooper, who made his directorial debut with the musical drama, played country music star Jackson Maine opposite Lady Gaga, who portrayed aspiring singer Ally.

However Mother Monster wasn’t his only choice for the film. Speaking at the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Feb. 8, Cooper disclosed that he had “thought about Adele for a while” for the role of Ally.

“It was like, his career’s not great. He goes abroad. He meets this woman, but no — and then that never even took off at all,” he continued, outlining how the A Star Is Born plot could’ve worked with Adele as the lead.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in 2018's A Star Is Born. Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Adele Has The Acting Bug

While Adele’s only onscreen credit is a brief cameo in Ugly Betty Season 3, the singer told Vanity Fair in Dec. 2023 that she might be open to pursuing acting.

“There is one movie I want to do, but the guy whose movie it would be, he’s not mentally ready to write the script for it,” she said. “That’s the only role I ever want. Because I think I’d nail it. I think I’d do really, really, really good at it.”

Beyoncé Was Considered For A Star Is Born

Cooper also discussed how Beyoncé was almost cast in the 2018 remake before Lady Gaga, but eventually dropped out of the project.

“She was incredible,” he said at film festival on Feb. 8. “And we went down the road and then it didn’t work out. I remember I was so nervous. I had this weird cough as I was pitching it to her.”

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga at the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A Star Is Born Oscars Success

Lady Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, was cast in Cooper’s A Star Is Born in 2017. The film became a commerical and critical success, earning more than $436 million at the global box office.

Cooper and Gaga were also nominated in several major categories at the 91st Annual Academy Awards in 2019, including for Best Original Song, which Gaga won with the film’s breakout track “Shallow.”