Bridgerton Fans Are Auditioning For The Show With NSFW Videos

Bridgerton is known for its steamy sex scenes, including that “Polin” carriage ride in Season 3. Unfortuantely for the show’s casting director, Kelly Valentine Hendry, the spicy bits have inspired fans to try out for the Netflix drama with some NSFW — not to mention ill-advised — audition tapes.

Hendry recently disclosed on the Should I Delete That? podcast that viewers have been spamming her inbox with racy videos in hopes of being cast in Season 4.

“I get the most unbelievable videos, like unsolicited,” she said. “It’s sex, basically. Not actual sex, but it’s quite punchy the stuff that comes through to me. Not nudie pictures, but not far off. It’s sad really.”

Hendry also shared that the sheer amount of videos sent over each day means her inbox is almost always nearly full. “I spent a good hour yesterday going through, like, having to delete because I was at 90% capacity, every day,” she said. “It’s every day.”

Many of the overenthusiastic fans may want to play Sophie, the woman who marries fan-favorite character Benedict (Luke Thompson) in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series. It remains to be seen who will lead Season 4, but some fan theories point to Benedict and Sophie taking up the baton from Penelope (Nicola Coughlin) and Colin (Luke Newton).

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton Season 3. Netflix / 'Bridgerton'

A Risqué Precedent

Bridgerton fans aren’t the only ones open to some R-rated content. Coughlan requested more nudity in Season 3 and wanted to be “very naked” while filming her steamier scenes.

“Our director asked us to up the ante and make it more passionate in the moment,” Newton explained in a joint CNN interview. “We were giving our best Regency romance performance at this point, and went for it.”

While Coughlan doesn’t want her mother watching her Bridgerton love scenes, having told Ireland’s Today FM that she “requested a PG version for mammy,” the actor said filming intimate moments with Newton was “liberating and quite fun to do.”

“Thankfully I’ve known Luke for four years and he’s a super nice guy,” she said during an interview on the British talk show This Morning. “We could kind of have a laugh about it.”

Newton shared the same sentiment in an interview with 7News Australia. “It felt like a really safe space. There were moments where we could explore the scene and try it different ways,” he said, revealing that in one scene, things got so heated between himself and Coughlan that a piece of furniture was broken.

Coughlan later confirmed Newton’s revelation on Instagram, sharing a behind-the-scenes photograph of a broken bed on the Bridgerton set. Still, despite all the Season 3 steaminess, Hendry doesn’t want imitators’ NSFW footage.