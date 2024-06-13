Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are sharing BTS tidbits from the set of Bridgerton. Following the release of Season 3, Part 2 on June 13, Coughlan (who plays Penelope Featherington) shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram featuring her co-star and onscreen love interest, Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton).

In one photo, Coughlan and Newton, who are lovingly referred to as “Polin” by fans, are shown posing beside a day bed. However, another on-set snap shows that the bed frame has been broken, presumably during filming.

“Part Two is out now, we put our heart and souls into it, hope you love watching it as much as we loved filming it,” Coughlan wrote in a caption.

Fans quickly commented under the IG gallery, with one declaring the post “iconic.” Another fan wrote, “This is everything. I’m going to miss Colin and Penelope’s chemistry.”

The Derry Girls star previously revealed she and Newton broke some furniture while promoting Bridgerton Season 3 in May, but didn’t go into specifics. Appearing on the Capital Breakfast radio show, Coughlan said, “It snapped and I have a picture of the snap.”

“I would say it’s like a piece of furniture that you would more see in the past than the present,” she continued. “But yeah we did break it during a sexy scene because we were really going for it.”

More BTS Moments

This isn’t the first of Coughlan’s behind-the-scenes antics to be posted online. In May, director Andrew Ahn shared a video from the Bridgerton Season 3 set in which the actor pranked her co-star Newton.

The BTS clip begins with the pair filming a ballroom scene. However, production is interrupted by the 2012 song “Cougar Town” by the former British boy band South 4, which Newton was a member of before Bridgerton.

Newton returned the favor in another on-set video. Captioned “Polin Part 2,” the clip begins with Coughlan entering what appears to be the Bridgerton hair and makeup room. As she walks over to her chair, Newton suddenly jumps out from under a table, scaring Coughlan, who runs out of the room screaming.