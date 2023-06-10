Although many have been enjoying the show’s Queen Charlotte prequel as of late, Bridgerton fans are patiently awaiting the Netflix drama’s third chapter. Ahead of Season 3, which is expected to arrive later in 2023, eagle-eyed viewers have noticed some intriguing details in a behind-the-scenes photo from the show’s set, which hints at a new romance between two of Bridgerton’s leading characters.

The BTS snap in question has been doing the rounds on Reddit and shows Nicola Coughlan (aka Penelope Featherington) wearing an opulent green gown, which one fan pointed out “is the color that you get when mixing yellow (her signature color) and blue (the Bridgerton color).”

As fans might be aware, Bridgerton Series 3 will center on the relationship between Penelope and Colin Bridgerton (a couple often referred to as “Polin”). Netflix revealed details about the pair’s friends-to-lovers journey back in July 2022, sharing the synopsis: “Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.”

Although not confirmed, the aforementioned behind-the-scenes photo most definitely hints at Penelope and Colin’s budding romance — and this wouldn't be the first time Bridgerton has used costume colors to reflect the show’s characters and storylines.

Speaking previously to The Hollywood Reporter, the Bridgerton Season 2 costume designer, Sophie Canale, revealed that they use “different colors for different families” in the show. “A lot of bright, citrus colors for the Featheringtons; the Sharma sisters are quite distinctive,” Canale shared. “Kate is a strong character, so I portrayed her in jewel tones of India, teals, and purples, reflecting where she’s from.”

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

She continued: “Anthony Bridgerton is at first a lot darker than he was in season one because he’s a lot more serious. Yet Kate and Anthony share a color palette because they are on this journey together and they become lighter as we go through to the last scene.”