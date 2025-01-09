The season is in full swing — awards season, that is. And as usual, the Bridgerton family is drawing plenty of attention. The show just scored two major nominations, including an individual honor for its Season 3 leading lady, Nicola Coughlan.

The Screen Actors Guild revealed its 2025 SAG Awards nominees on Jan. 8, and it was a good day for Bridgerton. Not only did the cast earn a nod for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, Coughlan was nominated in the corresponding category for female actors for her role as Penelope Featherington. Naturally, she was elated.

A Big Reaction

“This is a very lovely early birthday present!” she wrote on Instagram after the nominations were announced a day ahead of her turning 38 on Jan. 9. “I’m absolutely in shock and so honoured thank you @sagawards and so proud of the whole @bridgertonnetflix family.”

Coughlan also shared her post to her Instagram stories, adding, “Unreal day for the parish,” and a red heart emoji.

Her Bridgerton family celebrated with her. Several congratulated her in the comments of her post, including her on-screen husband Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Simone Ashley (Kate Bridgerton), and the book series’ author, Julia Quinn. “YES NIC,” Newton wrote, alongside an applause emoji. “Congratulations x.”

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton Season 3 Liam Daniel/Netflix

Though Coughlan’s nomination proves she was prepared to step into a lead role in Season 3, she said in a CBS Mornings interview in May that she initially found it “really terrifying.” She recalled thinking, “I don’t know if I’m ready,” and added that she had to “really do some soul searching” after learning Penelope and Colin’s love story was pushed up compared to the books. Yet, ultimately, the extra work and pressure were worth it to her.

“I feel like I gave it everything and I feel so deeply proud of what we did,” she said. “I wouldn’t change it. It’s funny, sometimes the things that you fight against are the things that will help you.”

Awards Season Madness

This year’s nods mark the second that Bridgerton has earned SAG Awards nominations. In 2021, the Regency romance drama was honored in the same ensemble acting category, while Season 1 fan favorite Regé-Jean Page was nominated in the outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series category. So far, the show is yet to win a SAG Award.

Bridgerton faces stiff competition this year. The cast is up against the ensembles of The Day of the Jackal, The Diplomat, Shōgun, and Slow Horses. Meanwhile, Coughlan’s rival nominees are Kathy Bates (Matlock), Allison Janney (The Diplomat), Keri Russell (The Diplomat), and Anna Sawai (Shōgun).

To see how Coughlan and Bridgerton fare, you can stream the 2025 SAG Awards on Netflix. The show takes place at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Feb. 23.