With Bridgerton Season 4 in production since September, Netflix had the perfect winter surprise all queued up for fans: new behind-the-scenes photos from a recent table read with several of its stars.

The cast members notably included Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, the latest leads of the romantic Regency drama series. The two appear together in the photos, teasing their upcoming love story as Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. Meanwhile, more members of the titular family are pictured, too: Ruth Gemmell (Violet), Hannah Dodd (Francesca), and Florence Hunt (Hyacinth).

Several other Bridgerton mainstays joined them at the table read. Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), and Polly Walker (Lady Featherington) can all be seen in the snaps. Returning cast members Victor Alli (Lord Sterling), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley) appear as well. Plus, newcomers Katie Leung and Isabella Wei — who play Sophie’s stepmother, Lady Araminta Gun, and stepsister, Posy Li, respectively — posed together for the camera.

Bridgerton’s official social media accounts shared the photos on Dec. 25, writing, “Rejoice for it is the season of joy and merriment!” Fans did indeed rejoice. “It’s tiiiiiiiiiiime!!!” one commented on Instagram, while another added, “This is perfect.”

Fans didn’t hesitate to comment on the cast members that were missing from the photos. Many were sad not to see Season 3 leads Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) and Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) or Season 2’s Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) and Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma). All four are still returning for Season 4, though, so fear not.

The first-ever season of Bridgerton debuted on Dec. 25, 2020, so it was fitting for Netflix to mark the date with behind-the-scenes photos. The cast has been hard at work on Season 4 since September, when production began in England. Benedict’s season has been much-awaited by fans, especially after the show switched up the story order of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton books and pushed his back.

The wait should pay off. Thompson told Tudum in September that the scripts are “dynamite” and he teased “unexpected twists” in the Cinderella-eque season.

“What’s striking about Season 4 is that it’s the struggle between a proper old-school fairy tale — the romance of it — and the actual reality of the world,” he said. “And both are true. You have to hold both of them — the romance and the reality — in your hand. In its best version, ‘true love’ happens in the middle of that.”

Bridgerton Season 4’s release date has not yet been announced.