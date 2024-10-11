Dearest gentle reader, Bridgerton Season 4 is drawing ever closer, and Nicola Coughlan just teased that fans can expect an “amazing” next chapter.

The actor, who plays Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix show, spoke to Good Morning America on Oct. 9 about filming Season 4, in which her character is now “happily married” to Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

“It's very fun to be playing like a happily married person with a very cute baby,” she said. “It feels like they went through all their strife last time. So they get to come back and just be in love and have the best time together.”

Coughlan and Newton fronted Bridgerton Season 3, which centered on Penelope and Luke’s friends-to-lovers journey. Season 4 will follow the Julia Quinn book An Offer from a Gentleman, telling the story of Colin’s brother, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), and his romance with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

While Coughlan didn’t give too much away, she praised Thompson and Ha for “doing an amazing, amazing job” filming Season 4, which is currently in production, adding that they’re “hard at work being our leads this time.”

The Derry Girls star also spoke of a possible queer storyline in Season 4, stressing that showcasing LGBTQ+ relationships on the show is “so important.”

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton Season 3. Netflix / 'Bridgerton'

In Season 3, Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and the newly-introduced gender-swapped character Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza) were presented as possible love interests. Speaking to GMA, Coughlan said the cast has been “really craving” this kind of queer storyline.

“I just know that it's going to be done so well by Hannah and Masali,” she said. “Whenever their time comes, they're going to be ready, and they're going to knock it out of the park.”

The actor also credited Netflix for showcasing a variety of love stories on the show. “I love Bridgerton because it’s a show that tells all different types of love stories, so everyone should feel represented in it,” she said.

Luke & Yerin’s Season 4 Update

Coughlan isn’t the only Bridgerton star to have teased the show’s fourth installment. In a recent video for Shondaland, Thompson (aka Colin Bridgerton) said the new season will be a “fairy-tale love story.”

Meanwhile, fellow Season 4 lead Ha described the story as an “emotional tug-of-war,” teasing that fans can look forward to a “push and pull” between Colin and Sophie.