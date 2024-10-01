Bridgerton newbie Yerin Ha has fond memories of the moment she was cast on the show. Netflix confirmed in August that the actor will play Benedict’s Season 4 love interest, Sophie Beckett, and will front the show’s next chapter opposite Luke Thompson.

With production on Season 4 now underway, the new Bridgerton leads took time on Sept. 30 to answer fan questions in a video for Shondaland — including how they were cast on the show.

“When I got the role, I was having breakfast with my mom at a cafe in Korea,” Ha revealed. “I stepped outside and it was so funny ‘cause she kind of knew immediately when I was jumping on the streets of Gangnam that I got the role.”

In the clip, the Halo star added that her mother “came out crying” soon after she got the call. “She was like, ‘We gotta go home. I think I have indigestion,’ and so we left. It was really beautiful to kind of, I guess share that moment with her.”]

Ha also recalled telling a close friend about her Bridgerton casting over FaceTime. “She was just like, ‘Oh my God. You’re on Bridgerton!'“ she continued. “It’s so nice to have people who really love and support you.”

Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson for Bridgerton. Gavin Bond / Netflix

Benedict Bridgerton (Thompson) was confirmed as the next character to helm the Regency romance in July. A few weeks after announcing Ha’s Bridgerton casting, Netflix shared a teaser video introducing the character of Sophie Beckett to fans.

“Dearest Gentle Reader, as preparations for the next social season are almost underway, we request a warm welcome to the newest member of the Ton….Presenting Yerin Ha as Sophie in Bridgerton Season 4!” a caption for the clip read on X (formerly Twitter).

Bridgerton’s Next Chapter

The much-anticipated fourth season will follow the Julia Quinn book An Offer from a Gentleman, centering on the love story of Benedict and Sophie.

While further details of the Season 4 plot have yet to be disclosed, Thompson teased details about the next chapter in a new video for Shondaland when asked how he’d describe the new season.

“It’s a fairy-tale love story, I guess,” he said. “But it’s also got the Bridgerton element of trying to tether it to some sort of reality as well and see how that pans out.”

When asked the same question, Ha described the story as an “emotional tug-of-war,” adding, “I guess you can expect this kind of push and pull between what their heart desires and what society kind of desires for them.”