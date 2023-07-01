As we eagerly await the third chapter of Netflix’s Bridgerton, fans have been keeping themselves busy delving into the many viral theories and behind-the-scenes tidbits circulating online ahead of Season 3. Following rumors that Netflix will soon begin to embrace weekly episode releases, rather than dropping an entire season at once, many fans have been voicing their opinions on how this might affect their Bridgerton Season 3 viewing experience — and not everyone is happy.

After one Reddit user shared the rumors of Netflix’s updated release format, many fans began to theorize that the streaming giant might test out the rollout changes during Bridgerton Season 3. Some users welcomed the idea, pointing out that weekly episodes might build more “hype” around the hit drama. “It’s more agonizing for sure, but honestly, I’d love to see the hype for Bridgerton last longer than the first 4 weeks of release,” one fan commented, while another user said they would “prefer the slow release,” adding: “I miss actually getting to discuss and predict storylines as they came out instead of everyone being at different places.”

Others, however, are not here for the rumors. “Ummmm how about no?” one disgruntled fan commented on Reddit. “I don’t like the weekly method. It only works if there’s a huge fandom and drama behind the scenes across multiple social media platforms. If a show airs weekly, most people either forget about it or they’ll wait to watch it in full,” another added.

As of writing, we still don’t have a release date for Bridgerton Season 3 or any confirmation that Netflix is planning to shake up its series rollout. So, for now, at least, fans will just have to wait and see.

As mentioned, this isn’t the only Bridgerton Season 3 discussion to have riled up the fandom in recent months. Back in May, a behind-the-scenes photo from the show’s set caught the attention of some eagle-eyed viewers on Reddit, who noticed some intriguing details that hinted at a new romance between two of the drama’s leading characters.