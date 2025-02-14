As the wait for Bridgerton Season 4 continues, Netflix just delivered a sweet treat that should make it a little bit more bearable. During the streaming hit’s virtual Season of Love fan event on Feb. 14, the Bridgerton stars and showrunner teased swoon-worthy details about Season 4 — including Benedict and Sophie's lake scene from the book.

Speaking at the annual panel, showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed that the upcoming season will be the “most faithful” so far to the Bridgerton books by Julia Quinn. “It really lends itself to adaptation, plot-wise,” she said. “It’s very similar.”

That’s a good thing because Benedict and Sophie’s book — An Offer from a Gentleman — contains several moments that fans feel quite passionately about.

Brownell noted that one scene is Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball, which is the bulk of Season 4’s premiere episode. If you aren’t familiar with the books, Benedict’s love story is a Cinderella-esque romance that begins when he meets Sophie — a mysterious, masked “lady in silver” — at one of his mother’s famous fetes.

While that detail was previously announced, Brownell dished on another fan-favorite moment that will make the leap from page to screen.

A Steamy Outdoor Scene

Netflix

After teasing the inclusion of Benedict’s residence from the books (which he calls “My Cottage”), Brownell said that “within striking distance of that cottage, there’s a lake. It’s entirely possible that Benedict might want to go for a swim.” Sure, it may not sound particularly steamy, but IYKYK.

In An Offer from a Gentleman, after Benedict rescues Sophie from a dangerous situation, they stay at his cottage, where he recuperates from a sickness. During their time there, she stumbles upon him taking a nude swim in the nearby lake.

Benedict doesn’t mind too much. In fact, he delights in teasing Sophie about it. What follows is a delightfully tension-filled scene, where Sophie turns around to let Benedict get dressed, but admits to herself that she’s disappointed when she turns back and he actually is dressed. “She had a dreadfully wicked imagination,” Quinn writes, “and there was no getting around it.”

After more banter from Benedict, the pair shares their first kiss — so their steamy encounter in the wild plays an important role in their love story.

Netflix

Meet A “Delicate & Thoughtful” Benedict

While the tease of the lake scene and other book moments drum up even more anticipation for Bridgerton Season 4, there is one element of Benedict and Sophie’s story that will look a little different on screen.

“Luke Thompson brings this wonderful sensitivity and self-awareness to the character,” Brownell said. “And so in Benedict’s story of trying to woo Sophie, I think the character is a bit more delicate and thoughtful, perhaps, about the way he goes about it.” Swoon.