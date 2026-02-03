While all Bridgerton couples go through twisty love stories, Benedict and Sophie face a particularly high-stakes dilemma in Season 4. Their disparate social classes make marriage practically impossible — hence Benedict’s clumsy mistress proposal.

As Yerin Ha, who plays Sophie, recently told Bustle: “When society tells you that you can’t pursue something, but you’re seeing these two people fight for something that they want, that’s something that we can all grapple with and understand.”

But in the escapist world of Bridgerton, things have a way of working out — and according to a new fan theory, an unexpected ally could help legitimize Sophie as a high-society match for Benedict.

The Unsung Hero Of Bridgerton?

At the end of Season 4’s first half, it’s revealed that Mrs. Varley — the longtime head of staff at the Featherington household — has found new employment with Sophie’s stepfamily, the Penwoods.

Story-wise, she leaves the Featheringtons because she is not being paid fairly. But in a Feb. 2 Reddit post, one Bridgerton fan suggested that there could be a narrative benefit to the move as well. “If you ask me, there is one very good reason for the show runners to position her in that house,” they wrote. “Because Varley has EXCELLENT penmanship.”

The user noted that Varley has forged documents in past seasons. Indeed, in Season 1, she wrote a fake breakup letter from George to Marina at Portia’s urging, so that the young girl might make a lucrative match for the Featheringtons instead of pining for her true love.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

And in Season 2, Varley forges a signature on a document that keeps the Featherington estate in her future grandson’s hands — away from the scheming distant cousin Jack. “We know she is capable of successfully counterfeiting legally binding documents, thanks to the fact that baby Elliott is, in fact, the new Lord Featherington and heir to the Featherington estate.”

Given this track record, the Redditor theorizes that Varley may put her penmanship to use once again: “to forge documents stating Sophie was adopted by the Earl of Penwood in his will, and possibly even marriage documents to a woman they claim to be Sophie’s mother, making her a legitimate heir to the Penwood estate.”

While Varley’s previous handiwork has been done at the behest of her employer, it would be sweet to see her carry out this scheme for Sophie’s benefit — a sign of support for a fellow worker in keeping with the season’s theme of spotlighting the “downstairs,” or domestic staff.

How It Happens In The Book

So, how does this compelling theory stack up against what happens in Sophie and Benedict’s book, An Offer from a Gentleman? Spoilers ahead.

In Julia Quinn’s novel, deceit is indeed involved in presenting Sophie as a suitable match for Benedict — but it plays out a little differently. After Sophie is arrested for stealing her stepmother’s shoe clips, Violet strikes a deal: If Araminta will pretend that Sophie is the legitimate daughter of Lord Penwood’s distant cousin, Violet won’t reveal that Araminta has embezzled the money Sophie’s actual dad left her in his will.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

But given Varley’s inside access to the Penwood home, a separate Redditor theorized she could be the one who discovers Araminta’s fraud. As one fan put it: “I love Varley! I want her to save the day and all to be well again!”