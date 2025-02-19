From its lush interiors to all those exquisite Regency ball gowns, Bridgerton is synonymous with high-society splendor. Of course, it takes a lot of unsung work to keep the ton running. And with Season 4 centering around Sophie Baek — the maid who has a Cinderella-esque love story with Benedict — you’ll get to see the domestic staff’s lives from an all-new perspective.

“It’s slightly different this year because we’re going downstairs,” Golda Rosheuvel (who plays Queen Charlotte) teased at the Bridgerton Season of Love fan event on Feb. 14. She described the upcoming installment as a “celebration” of the behind-the-scenes staff.

As showrunner Jess Brownell put it, “I feel like we spent the first three seasons really digging into the upstairs world and getting to know the rules of the ton. And so it felt right that after three seasons of doing that we could expand the world out and go downstairs.”

Not only does this new focus mean spending more time with existing characters — like the Bridgerton household’s footman, John — but it could also lend itself to a popular theory about the franchise’s future.

The Next Bridgerton Spin-Off?

As it turns out, fans have been theorizing about a potential Bridgerton spin-off focused on the household staff for quite a while. “I’d love to see a spin-off with the downstairs staff,” one Redditor suggested in 2022, comparing the hypothetical series to Downton Abbey.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Another user cited the British drama as inspiration for their spin-off idea — writing last year that they’d love to see one focused on a maid, “or even bring back Theo (I loved him) and show some more of the lower classes.”

You’ll remember Theo was the print shop worker who forged a connection with Eloise in Season 2.

In a separate thread, one Redditor posited, “Wouldn’t it be great to have a spin-off that was focused on the staff that keeps the ton afloat? I mean, they have lives and loves, too.”

There’s Precedent

Speaking of lives and loves... The Bridgerton franchise has proven its ability to depict a compelling story between workers with Brimsley and Reynolds in the prequel spin-off, Queen Charlotte.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Given the zealous fan reception to their relationship, it’s certainly possible Shondaland is taking notes and thinking about more opportunities for similar, behind-the-scenes stories.

For now, the fact that the “downstairs” theme is featured so heavily in Season 4’s first major promotional event suggests an intentional shift — one that could bode well for those dreaming of a Downton Abbey-esque spin-off.