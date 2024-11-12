It wouldn’t be the festive season without Bridget Jones, the patron saint of awkward holiday parties, New Year’s resolutions, and the so-called “frazzled English woman” aesthetic. But the new Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy trailer will have you looking beyond the winter festivities — all the way to Valentine’s Day weekend.

For American viewers, the fourth installment in the beloved rom-com franchise arrives on Peacock on Feb 13, and the new trailer teases quite a swoon-worthy journey.

Colin Firth Returns... Kind Of

Based on Helen Fielding’s 2013 novel of the same name, Mad About the Boy follows Bridget as a single, widowed mother of two, following the death of Mark Darcy.

However, Colin Firth does make a limited, dreamlike appearance in the trailer, which is sure to please fans who worried that the actor wouldn’t be part of the sequel at all.

According to a release, Mad About the Boy picks up four years after Mark died on a humanitarian mission to Sudan.

Hugh Grant Takes On A New Role

Hugh Grant’s Daniel Cleaver was presumed dead but then revealed to be alive in the final moments of Bridget Jones’s Baby. Now, in Mad About the Boy, Bridget’s former beau plays a surprising role in helping her raise her kids, Billy and Mabel. Adorably, he calls Billy “Miniature Darcy,” who in turn calls him Uncle Daniel. (No, you’re crying.)

The trailer sees Bridget’s loved ones encouraging her to start dating again. Daniel, for his part, calls her a nun: “a very, very naughty nun.”

So, she does, striking up potential matches with dreamy suitors played by Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Of course, it’s not yet clear who Bridget will choose. But by this point in the franchise, fans know that’s part of the fun. The main idea, as Bridget writes in her iconic diary, is: “It’s time to live.”

As one friend puts it in the trailer, “Now that is what I call a rebrand.”

Wondering what else to expect from the new Bridget Jones movie? If Grant’s reaction to reading the script is any indication, you’ll want to prepare for some tears. “I loved the script — it made me cry, and I wanted to help with this one,” he told Vanity Fair in September.

Grant added that he actually wrote several scenes for his character in the latest installment. While he acknowledged he’s not in it too much, he praised the sequel. “When you see the film, you’ll be very moved.”