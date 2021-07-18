The day after calling out loved ones who “never showed up for her” on social media, Britney Spears criticized her “so-called support system,” including her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. The singer shared a lengthy Instagram message describing how her 13-year conservatorship has “hurt [her] deeply” and some of the ways in which she feels her family members have let her down. It came alongside a photo of text that read: “Take me as I am or kiss my ass eat sh*t and step on Legos.”

The “Stronger” singer started out by explaining that she wouldn’t be performing “anytime soon” and her reasons why. One was that she had to perform to remixes of her songs, which led to her bringing up Jamie Lynn. “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes,” she wrote. In 2017, Jamie Lynn had appeared alongside Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld, and Sofia Carson in a Britney Spears tribute at the Radio Disney Music Awards.

Spears went on to note how her “so-called support system hurt [her] deeply,” amid the legal battle and “this conservatorship killed [her] dreams.” She wrote that in spite of it all, she has “hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill.” The singer added, “People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is.”

The message on Spears’ social media came a few weeks after the singer received public support for speaking out against her conservatorship during a court hearing on June 23. The estate’s co-conservator Bessemer Trust, longtime manager Larry Rudolph, and court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham III all resigned from their positions following the hearing. On July 14, Judge Brenda Penny approved Spears’ request to hire her own lawyer for her conservatorship case.

Jamie Lynn, who has been criticized for her reaction to Spears’ court statement, initially shared a video addressing the news on her Instagram story. The former Nickelodeon star said that she didn’t care if her sister “wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere,” because she as her sister had “nothing to gain or lose either way.” Jamie Lynn added, “This situation does not affect me either way, because I’m only her sister who’s only concerned about her happiness.” Some fans, however, had long been wanting her to be vocal about her support.

Last week, an unnamed source told Us Weekly that “Jamie Lynn is 100 percent for #FreeBritney,” but prefers to show support in private. The source added that Jamie Lynn doesn’t want to be involved in the conservatorship case because she feels it’s “between Britney and her father,” Jamie Spears, and “feels like Britney is strong enough to win this fight.” Jamie Lynn seemed to try and underscore that the sisters are not at odds by sharing a photo of a box of toys Britney reportedly sent on her Instagram story earlier in July, writing, “Nothing sweeter than coming home to a box full of goodies for my girls from their Auntie.”

On July 16, Spears’ seemed to respond on Instagram to love ones’ statements about supporting her, blasting friends and family who have stood by over the 13 years of her conservatorship. “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME,” she wrote. “How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning.”

Whatever is going on with the sisters, Jamie Lynn doesn’t appear to be letting it faze her. She described herself as “feeling solid, stable, and still on this beautiful Saturday” in a July 17 Instagram story, per Deadline. Later, she wrote, “God is all around.”