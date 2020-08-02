After stepping down as his daughter Britney Spears' permanent conservator in Sept. of 2019, Jamie Spears spoke out about the #FreeBritney movement in a rare interview on Aug. 1, calling the people using the hashtag, "conspiracy theorists." Spears' conservatorship, which is a legal mandate in which a guardian or protector is appointed by a judge to manage someone's financial or daily life affairs due to physical or mental health reasons, began in 2008 after the singer experienced a public breakdown. The #FreeBritney movement gained traction online over recent years, with fans alleging that Britney doesn't have the autonomy to make her own decisions about the conservatorship. However, her father told Page Six that "the world don’t have a clue" about his family's situation.

Jamie Spears resigned as his daughter's conservator in 2019, citing "personal health reasons," and Jodi Montgomery, the singer's "care-manager" was deemed the temporary conservator, as per People. On August 22, a court in California will determine if Spears' conservatorship will be renewed, according to E! news. Meanwhile, the singer's father characterized the #FreeBritney movement as "a joke' in his interview with Page Six, saying, “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything." He added: "It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

Britney has not publicly commented on the conservatorship, nor her father's most recent interview, during which he insisted, "I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It's private."

The #FreeBritney movement, including a widely-circulated Change.org petition, alleges that Britney's life is controlled and manipulated under the legal ruling, and that, "all of her calls & messages are monitored, she’s not allowed to vote, hang with anyone or spend her money without permission." The petition alleges her family will threaten to take her kids away if she doesn't comply, as per the Change.org page. Over the years, the movement has gained support from big name celebrities including Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus, and Rose McGowan have voiced their concerns for the singer's well being.

In July, Spears' brother Bryan discussed the conservatorship on the As NOT Seen on TV podcast, saying, "She's been in this thing for quite some time now. Obviously there was a need for it in the beginning." He acknowledged the #FreeBritney movement and that some fans believe the star is "held against her will in some capacity," but insisted the legal measure had been, "a great thing for our family." He clarified that at first, "not everybody agreed with it either; everyone had their own opinion like, maybe we should do it this way or that way" but that ultimately he believed, "we made the right choice."