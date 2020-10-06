Britney Spears Got Real About Her Insecurities In A Surprising Insta Post

Pop princess (and now, home improvement queen) Britney Spears got real about her insecurities in a new Instagram post. The "Baby One More Time" singer shared some candid snapshots from her home on Monday, Oct. 5, where she rocked a cozy flannel button up (a major departure from her signature off-the-shoulder crop top) and denim cropped pants as she tried to mend a light fixture, with some help from the not-so-random ladder partially in frame. In her caption, the singer said she wanted to show fans how she looked like on a daily basis, explaining that she can sometimes get insecure when photos are taken of her.

“Instagram versus Reality,” Spears captioned the post with her signature excess of exclamation points and emojis. “I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis. I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for ….. so I have always put so much effort into my appearance.” She further mused, however, that “sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then" — something that “takes a lot of strength to do.”

Posing with both hands rested comfortably on her hips, Spears also revealed that she was trying to fix some lights in the photos, but soon realized that she “was too short.”

Spears has been regularly sharing posts and videos of herself dancing and keeping busy amid quarantine on Instagram — posts that fans and supporters of the #FreeBritney movement have been dissecting aplenty. She recently shared a clip of herself with boyfriend Sam Asghari as the duo boarded a small plane for a trip and declared her love of travel. And, in September, Spears shared a video that showed off her minimalist makeup look, similarly touching on the insecurities that can come with growing up in Hollywood.

“For the first time in my life I’m going without lots and lots of makeup,” she captioned the September video. “These clips show a closer look at my face …. which is very scary for me ... you can actually see my freckles.” She added, “Growing up in Hollywood can be hard !!!! It’s all about looks .... and the press can be pretty mean ….. ‘why does she look so old’... ‘why does she look so young’ ... ‘why is she too big’ ... ‘why is she too skinny.’” She quoted fellow pop singer Selena Gomez and added, “the world can be a nasty place ... kill them with kindness.”