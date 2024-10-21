Britney Spears’ Latest Video Channels Sex And The City & Glee

Britney Spears now has something surprising in common with both Glee’s Sue Sylvester and Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw. In an Oct. 20 Instagram video, the singer donned a wedding dress and announced that she’d “married myself” — just as both of those iconic TV characters did before her.

In the clip, Spears wears an extravagant ivory gown and veil in her living room while smiling at the camera, as Sting’s “Fields of Gold” plays in the background. “The day I married myself,” she captioned the post. “Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done !!!”

While Spears’ video seems to be an act of self-love, it’s possible that she got the idea from two famous TV characters who also married themselves for different reasons.

Sue Sylvester

Spears’ sentiment is reminiscent of Jane Lynch’s iconic Glee character Sue Sylvester, who famously married herself in a Season 2 episode after trying a dating app and only matching with... herself. In true Sue fashion, she went the extra mile, acquiring a gown inspired by her signature tracksuits and holding an actual ceremony, in which she served as the bride, groom, and officiant.

FOX/FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

“Dearly beloved, we are gathered today to join Sue Sylvester and Sue Sylvester in holy matrimony,” Lynch says in the episode, before saying “I do” twice and putting wedding rings on both on her hands. Sue’s self-wedding has become a favorite moment among fans of the show, with some Redditors even declaring it the series’ “funniest scene.”

Spears herself may have seen the scene, as the singer guest starred on a different episode in Glee’s second season (“Britney / Brittany”). If she did watch, it’s possible her decision to marry herself was partly inspired by Sue’s unconventional wedding.

Carrie Bradshaw

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Yes, Sarah Jessica Parker also married herself on SATC — kind of. In the Season 6 episode “A Woman’s Right to Shoes,” Carrie’s $485 heels are stolen at her friend’s baby shower. When she asks the hostess to replace them, said friend scoffs at reimbursing her, saying that she shouldn’t have to pay for Carrie’s “extravagant lifestyle” after getting married and having kids.

Instead of rolling over, Carrie calls her friend and makes an announcement: “I’m getting married — to myself.” There was just one thing on her wedding registry: her Manolo Blahnik kicks.

While Carrie didn’t actually marry herself (and later wed Mr. Big), the episode had a huge impact, with viewers praising it for celebrating the accomplishments of single women.

Spears is known to be a fan of SATC — in 2021, she even named Parker as a woman who “truly inspired my life” — so it wouldn’t be surprising if she was also inspired by Carrie’s act of self-love.