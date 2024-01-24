Over two decades ago, Britney Spears played a flight attendant. And no, it wasn’t in her “Toxic” music video.

Spears’ cameo in 2001’s Longshot, which is going viral on X (formerly Twitter), marked her film debut, just a year before she landed her first lead role in Crossroads. In fact, the entire cast is an early 2000s pop fantasy come to life, filled with the era’s most popular artists and throwback groups.

Lou Pearlman, a controversial music manager-turned-convicted criminal, wrote Longshot as a vehicle for his rosters of musicians, including O-Town, Take 5, Innosense, LFO, C-Note, and yes, *NSYNC. They all make their acting debuts in the film alongside Spears — well, if you can call it acting.

What The Hell Is Longshot?

Britney Spears in Longshot. YouTube / Lonely Egg

The film follows high schooler Alex Taylor and his brother Jack, a gigolo who has an affair with a rich businessman’s wife. After discovering the infidelity, the husband threatens to kill the brothers unless Jack goes to New York to seduce a wealthy widow and convince her to sell her company.

So, how do any of these boy bands and girl groups fit into this? Pearlman cast his artists as random employees, each playing a very small part in the plot so that a new celeb pops up onscreen throughout the film. It’s basically a 2000s movie version of Where’s Waldo?, only you don’t have to search too hard to find the pop star.

Who Is In Longshot?

Justin Timberlake in Longshot. YouTube / Lonely Egg

Spears plays a flight attendant who wakes up a nervous “Mr. Taylor” from his slumber, who then orders a tequila. She then gives coffee to the pilot, played by late country singer Kenny Rogers, who then calls her “my lady.” (I’m not sure why any of this happens.)

For the *NSYNC boys, Lance Bass plays a flight engineer, while JC Chasez and Joey Fatone are pizza chefs, and Chris Kirkpatrick (credited by his first name, Christopher) plays one of their customers. Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake is a valet parking attendant.

Beyond the cameos, the cast includes late actor Gilbert Gottfried, Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. (Yes, really. He plays The Mugger.)

Many random celebrities also make appearances as themselves, including Gossip Girl alum Kelly Rutherford, The Jackson 5’s Jermaine Jackson, and Simon & Garfunkel member Art Garfunkel — plus his wife, Kim, and son James.

Can I Watch Longshot?

Lance Bass in Longshot. YouTube / Lonely Egg

Longshot only premiered in theaters in Germany. It reportedly aired on Disney Channel in the U.S., according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. (Although considering the plot involving gigolos and infidelity, I’m not sure how Disney accepted the film.) It was later released on DVD, in some cases as a dual package with Crossroads, which was a bigger box office success.

As of publication, there is no official platform where you can stream Longshot, which is probably why it’s long been forgotten.