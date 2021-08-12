Britney Spears’ Father Finally Stepped Down As Her Conservator

After 13 years of serving as conservator of Britney Spears’ estate, her father, Jamie Spears, has finally agreed to step down. On Thursday, Aug. 12, Jamie finally filed his resignation at the Los Angeles Superior Court, according to Variety.

This development in the drawn-out legal saga comes after Britney was granted the right to hire her own lawyer during a hearing on Jul. 14. She hired was entertainment lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who said in court, “If he loves his daughter, it's time to step aside so Ms. Spears can move forward to a healthy, productive life.”

When Jamie didn’t, Rosengart filed a petition for Jamie’s suspension 12 days later. “I announced in Court on Jul. 14 that, after 13 years of the status quo, it was time for Mr. Spears to be suspended or removed as conservator and that my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously for that outcome,” Rosengart told Variety. The Petition, he said, to suspend and remove Jamie from his role, was “based on strong, insurmountable legal grounds, which were unequivocally supported by the law and all parties involved, including Jodi Montgomery, Britney Spears and her medical team.”

The pop star’s attorney called the latest development in the legal saga a “vindication for Britney.” Since Britney’s public meltdown in 2008, her control over her life — financial, personal, and bodily, according to her June 23 hearing — was relinquished to her father.

The “...Baby One More Time” singer posted a video of herself dancing on her Instagram account an hour before the news broke. Though she has not directly addressed Jamie’s decision to step back, the pop star has been active and open on social media lately and could address everything on her account soon.

More to come.