Britney Spears Says She Won’t Perform In The US Again

Ever since breaking free from her conservatorship and releasing her best-selling memoir, The Woman In Me, Britney Spears has been lying low, unsure about returning to the music world. Now, she’s given a bittersweet update to fans. On Jan. 9, the singer stated that she’ll never perform in the U.S. again but seemed open to getting back onstage elsewhere.

Taking to Instagram, Spears shared a throwback photo of her performing her iconic ballad “I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman” at the 2002 American Music Awards, accompanied by a striking white piano. “Sending this piano to my son this year!!!” she wrote, nodding to her 19-year-old son Jayden James Federline, whom she posted a photo with just hours prior.

In her caption, she contemplated a return to the stage, stating that she doesn’t feel comfortable performing stateside but hopes to do so with her son abroad.

“I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon,” she wrote. “He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!”

Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In April, Spears shared a video of Jayden playing the piano at her home, showcasing his own musical talent. “Excuse me crying and breathing hard !!! I was excited !!!” she wrote.

Regardless of whether she steps onstage again, Spears promised to keep sharing dance videos on Instagram in her recent post, calling them a form of healing. “Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about,” she continued. “It’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life.”

Britney’s Relationship With Performing

Near the end of The Woman In Me, Spears addressed whether she’d ever return to music and perform again, admitting that she was “struggling with that question.” While she had started to rediscover her love of music after her 13-year conservatorship ended in 2021, she wasn’t quite ready to bring that to larger crowds yet — and isn’t sure she ever will be.

“I’m enjoying dancing and singing the way I used to when I was younger and not trying to do it for my family’s benefit, not trying to get something, but doing it for me and for my genuine love of it,” she wrote. “Being an entertainer was great, but over the last five years my passion to entertain in front of a live audience has lessened. I do it for myself now.”