Britney Spears is finding her voice again — but it may not be on stage. In her new memoir The Woman In Me, the singer addressed one of the most common questions that she gets asked: will she ever perform again and return to the music world?

In the book’s final chapters, Spears updates fans on how she’s living her life day-to-day following the end of her 13-year conservatorship, which includes rediscovering her love of singing.

“I really do feel reborn,” she writes. “Singing as I walk around at home just like I did as a little girl, I enjoy that feeling of the sound leaving my body and bouncing back at me. I’m finding the joy again of why I wanted to sing to begin with. That feeling is sacred for me. I do it for me and for nobody else.”

Will Spears Perform Again?

While Spears is finding solace in singing for herself, she’s not quite ready to decide if she’s going to expand her passion to live shows for bigger crowds.

Britney Spears performs during Now! 99.7 Triple Ho Show 7.0 on December 3, 2016 in San Jose, California. Tim Mosenfelder/Archive Photos/Getty Images

“I keep getting asked when I’m going to put on shows again,” she writes. “I confess that I’m struggling with that question. I’m enjoying dancing and singing the way I used to when I was younger and not trying to do it for my family’s benefit, not trying to get something, but doing it for me and for my genuine love of it.”

She adds: “Being an entertainer was great, but over the last five years my passion to entertain in front of a live audience has lessened. I do it for myself now. I feel God more when I’m alone.”

Recording “Hold Me Closer”

While Spears is not quite ready to hit the stage again, she has been more open to recording new music — at her own pace. In August 2022, she released her first song in 13 years that was made entirely under her control, her Elton John collaboration “Hold Me Closer,” and she details the experience in her memoir.

“Sir Elton was kind and made me feel so comfortable,” she writes. “I was nervous because it would be the first time the world had heard my singing voice on something new in six years, but I believed in the song and in myself, so I went for it.”

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John at the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment

“Hold Me Closer” became a Billboard Top 10 hit and reached number one on streaming services in 40 countries in just one day. “My first number one and my longest-charting single in almost ten years. And on my own terms. Fully in control,” she remarks. “It didn’t feel good—it felt great.”

While she enjoys making music for fun, recalling how she once “created six songs in one day” when she had access to a studio in Malibu, Spears made it clear that making a full-fledged music comeback is not her priority.

“Pushing forward in my music career is not my focus at the moment,” Spears writes. “Right now it’s time for me to try to get my spiritual life in order, to pay attention to the little things, to slow down. It’s time for me not to be someone who other people want; it’s time to actually find myself.”