Netflix’s hit drama The Hunting Wives hasn’t even wrapped filming its second season yet, and Brittany Snow has already started a huge mystery. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 11, the actor revealed a key plot point from The Hunting Wives Season 2, which involves (another) character’s death.

“Someone dies,” she revealed to ET at the 2026 Golden Globes. And she was as shocked as fans may be, saying she “stood up on my couch” while reading the script.

However, she refrained from providing specifics. “I won’t tell you who,” she affirmed, only calling it a “wild play” and “wild behavior,” meaning it’s time for Reddit to dig out their magnifying glasses.

Snow went on to hype the new season, saying “every script is a new adventure” on set. “They said that we couldn’t top last year, and somehow I think we are doing it,” she said. “I’m surprised, and I even knew what was coming a little bit. I think people are going to be angry. I think people are going to be surprised and excited. I don’t know if that’s a good or bad thing to say.”

The Hunting Wives Will Get “Steamy”

Lionsgate

The Hunting Wives follows Snow’s character Sophie, who moves from Boston to East Texas with her husband and becomes friendly with small-town socialite Margo (Malin Åkerman). As they get closer, she becomes more involved with her “Hunting Wives” clique, sending her into a spiral full of secrets, and yes, murder.

Snow gave more Season 2 details in a separate interview with E! on the red carpet, revealing that it’s even “more steamy” than Season 1. “We've filmed some scenes, we played some Reneé Rapp, we got into a groove,” she said, before warning fans to brace for chaos. “A lot of things happen this season that are very shocking. It's gonna leave people very angry, but in a sexy way.”

According to Netflix’s official synopsis, Sophie and Margo find themselves “on the outs” in Season 2, but “old secrets and new foes force them back together.” Production began in November 2025, with the season premiere likely to happen in late 2026 or early 2027.