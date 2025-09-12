This summer, The Hunting Wives took viewers by storm. The steamy series — which debuted on Netflix in July — follows a group of women whose booze-loving shooting club gets into all manner of trouble: from steamy affairs to multiple murders.

Fans have celebrated the show’s sultry love scenes — particularly between new-in-town Sophie (Brittany Snow) and queen bee Margo (Malin Åkerman) — and delightful campiness, which is very much by design. As creator Rebecca Cutter put it to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s “sort of anti-prestige” in the best way.

Fortunately, there will be a second season of The Hunting Wives to continue the wild ride. Snow and Åkerman made the announcement with a playful video, in which they assume their characters’ fraught but flirty dynamic: the perfect appetizer to hold you over until the next installment. To that end, here’s everything to know about The Hunting Wives Season 2 so far.

A Clue About Season 2’s Plot

If you breezed through The Hunting Wives (spoilers ahead if you haven’t!), you know that the first season ends on quite a cliffhanger. Shortly finding out that Margo killed Brad’s girlfriend Abby, Sophie drives drunk and gets into a scary confrontation with Margo’s brother, Kyle. It ends with her running him over and disposing of his body in the woods.

Per the Season 2 logline, the next installment will find Sophie and Margo at odds with each other. And... understandable! “But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together,” the description continues. “As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

Showrunner Rebecca Cutter previously teased to Variety that she’d like to start Season 2 with “a little bit of a time jump” — but rest assured, the central tension of the series remains the same. “By the end of shooting, I realized that the two engines of the show are the whodunit and the Margo/Sophie relationship, and tracking how those spines intersect with each other,” she said.

While the series is based on May Cobb’s hit novel of the same name, it makes several major departures from the source material, so there’s no real roadmap of what to expect next. Fortunately, Cobb is involved with the show as an executive producer — so you can expect her bold, high-stakes vision to continue in Season 2.

About The Cast...

Netflix confirmed that most of the original cast will return for The Hunting Wives Season 2. Of course, several characters died in the chaos of Season 1 — so don’t expect to see Abby (Madison Wolfe), Starr (Chrissy Metz), Jill (Katie Lowes), or Kyle (Michael Aaron Milligan) in the next chapter. At least not in corporeal form? Milligan, for his part, recently told Us Weekly that he’d love to go on “spooky adventures with the ghost of Kyle” in Season 2. And on this show, well, anything is possible.

So, When Will The Hunting Wives Return?

There’s no word yet about The Hunting Wives Season 2 premiere date. For reference, filming on Season 1 began in spring 2024, more than a year ahead of the show’s July 2025 debut. However, given the buzz surrounding the series, there’s reason to be hopeful for a speedy return. The Hunting Wives is now an official Netflix series, Variety notes — Season 1 was a Lionsgate series originally slated for Starz, hence the lack of a red “N” logo — and the streamer is capable of a quick turnaround. See: Nobody Wants This Season 2, which started filming in March and will premiere in October.