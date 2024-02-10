Wedding Planning Helped Brock Purdy & Jenna Brandt Take A Break From Football

All eyes will be on the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers as they face off at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11 — well, almost all eyes. If you’re a football fan whose love for the game is matched only by your interest in the significant others on the sidelines, you’ll be paying equal attention to the love stories that led up to Super Bowl LVIII. One belongs to 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and his fiancée, Jenna Brandt.

Brandt, 24, has been a frequent fixture at Purdy’s games leading up to the championship. Win or lose, they have a lot to celebrate.

She’s An Athlete, Too

While Purdy was forging his football career at Iowa State University, Brandt played volleyball for the Cyclones at the same school. She later transferred to the University of Northern Iowa in 2021, and announced their relationship the following year.

“My roots and my boy🤍,” she captioned an Instagram post of her beau. They seemed to be spending time at Brandt’s family farm in Iowa. According to KCCI Des Moines, her hometown of Sumner has embraced her fiancé as “one of its own.”

Brandt graduated in 2022 with a degree in movement and exercise science, per her alma mater. Though it’s unclear what her plans are yet, her education tracks with her history of playing volleyball.

Wedding Plans Are In The Works

Purdy and Brandt got engaged last summer. “WE GET TO DO LIFE TOGETHER…FOREVER!” she wrote alongside a carousel of Purdy’s proposal. She later wrote that she was “Purdy excited to get a new last name.”

According to Purdy, his fiancée has taken the lead on wedding planning while he focuses on football. “She’s done such a tremendous job,” he recently told Extra at a press conference. “When I come home, we just talk about the little things of the wedding. And honestly it’s helped me ... to sort of get my mind off football, and we have our time to talk about the wedding, and what our future looks like.”

While the couple haven’t shared their exact wedding plans, the ceremony might be happening fairly soon — as Brandt went on an apparent bachelorette trip in January. “Snowwwwww in love,” she captioned a collection of photos of a snowy weekend in Colorado, complete with a “bride” beanie.