Miss Americana and the football prince are celebrating. On Jan. 28, Taylor Swift kissed her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs secured their spot in the 2024 Super Bowl. But as seen in a viral video of the moment, Kelce called Swift by a new nickname, revealing one of his pet names for the singer.

After hugging his father Ed, Kelce asked Swift, “What’s up, sweetie?” She was beaming in response, saying, “I’ve never seen you like that,” before pointing to the suite where she was watching the game with friends Cara Delevingne and Keleigh Teller. “That was insane. I can’t believe it,” she told him before he kissed her again and curled her into his arms with an “I love you.”

Swift & Kelce’s Nicknames

Swift has a history of keeping quiet about her romances, but the couple have let their pet names for each other slip.

On a November episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce called Swift “Tay” after his brother and co-host Jason mentioned that she “liked” a post on Instagram about him breaking a Chiefs record. “Thanks, Tay,” he gushed. “I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift leave the SNL afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York, New York. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The next month, Swift seemingly called Kelce “Trav” while cheering him on during a game against the Green Bay Packers. “Come on, Trav!” she’s seen yelling in a viral video.

Despite their attempts to remain low-key, the couple has opened up about each other on occasion. The footballer first praised Swift in a November cover story for WSJ. Magazine. “Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f*cking mind-blowing,” he said. “I’m learning every day.”

The next month, in a rare interview to mark her 2023 TIME Person of the Year honor, Swift told the story of how they started dating, revealing that they were a full-fledged couple by the time she went to her first Chiefs game in September.

Travis Kelce embraces Taylor Swift on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Lately, Swift seems to have no qualms about showing their relationship and publicly supporting each other. “That means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”