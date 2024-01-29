Taylor Swift already made the Super Bowl in her first year in the NFL — well, sort of. On Jan. 28, her boyfriend Travis Kelce helped the Kansas City Chiefs qualify for the football championship for the second year in a row, and Swift was on hand to celebrate his victory with some PDA. Naturally, this begs the question of whether Swift will be attending the big game.

The singer is technically free on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11, but there’s one major commitment on her schedule that might prevent her from supporting Kelce in person at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. She’s scheduled to resume her record-breaking Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan, with four shows from Feb. 7-10, ending just a day before the game.

However, never underestimate Swift’s power and foresight. It just so happens that if she wanted to go to the Super Bowl, she could make it happen.

How Swift Can Make The Super Bowl

Tokyo is a whopping 8,900 kilometers and roughly 13-hour flight from Las Vegas. (Of course, those numbers are Swift-coded.) But thanks to the 17-hour time difference, she could make it to the stadium with plenty of time to spare.

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after a victory against the Baltimore Ravens on January 28, 2024. Rob Carr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore did the math on her talk show in November just in case Kelce made the Super Bowl (which turned out to be good manifesting). If Swift left Tokyo at midnight on Feb. 11, right after performing her last show, she’d land in Las Vegas around 11 p.m. on Feb. 10, the day before the game. Even if she opted to get a good night’s sleep first and leave at noon, she’d still reach Vegas on Sunday morning.

Luckily, Swift would have a couple of days to recover from the mayhem before flying to Melbourne, Australia, for her next three Eras Tour shows from Feb. 16-18. However, given the probable jetlag, tight turnaround, and logistics involved, it would be understandable if Swift opts out of attending the Super Bowl and cheers Kelce on from overseas.

American Airlines is also helping Swifties and Chiefs fans attend the big game by adding multiple direct flights between Las Vegas and Kansas City over Super Bowl weekend. Two of those trips are even named Flight 1989 in honor of Swift.

Has Swift Ever Been To The Super Bowl?

Taylor Swift performs on The Eras Tour on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift’s attendance has not yet been confirmed, but a “source” told Page Six that she will make the trip stateside. If this comes to fruition, it will mark her first time appearing at the Super Bowl in any capacity.

Swift has reportedly been asked to headline the halftime show “a handful of times,” according to the Daily Mail, most recently for 2023 and 2024, but has declined all offers. Instead, Usher will perform at the Super Bowl this year, after Rihanna took the mantle for a rare, buzzworthy performance in 2023.