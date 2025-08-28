Bustle's Screening Of The Roses Was Full Of Nonstop Laughter

Who would’ve thought that a film about a crumbling marriage could bring nonstop laughs? On Aug. 26, Bustle Editor-in-Chief Charlotte Owen hosted a special screening and reception for The Roses — Jay Roach’s remake of the 1989 film The War of the Roses, based on the novel by Warren Adler — at the San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles.

A Movie Night With Bustle

Following a drinks reception, where Bustle’s guests mingled and sipped rosé and sauvignon blanc, everyone filed into the theater to watch The Roses, which stars two-time Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch, Oscar winner Olivia Colman, and SNL alums Andy Samberg and Kate McKinnon.

The film follows a “perfect couple,” restaurateur Ivy (Colman) and architect Theo Rose (Cumberbatch). They appear to be living an ideal life, complete with successful careers, a loving marriage, and children — but the Roses’ facade begins to crumble when Theo’s career grinds to a halt as Ivy’s takes off.

Alyssa Rara-Luna and Ramon Luna Photo: Kit Karzen

Nina Rausch and Sofia Toufa Photo: Kit Karzen

Bustle editor-in-chief Charlotte Owen

Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

The Roses takes a serious subject matter and puts a hilarious twist on it, and the audience couldn’t stop laughing throughout the screening. While Cumberbatch and Colman deliver laugh-out-loud performances, Samberg and McKinnon also bring their comedic stylings to the film, playing Theo’s divorce lawyer, Barry, and his wife, Amy.

Rounding out the cast is Allison Janney as Ivy’s divorce lawyer and comedian Sunita Mani and Barbie star Ncuti Gatwa as Ivy’s employees. Jamie Demetriou and Zoë Chao also feature as friends of the Roses.

The laugh-out-loud film culminates in a shocking ending, which provoked audible gasps from the audience. To find out for yourself what drew such a reaction, catch The Roses when it arrives in theaters on Aug. 29.

Madison Nagle and Kate Speights Photo: Kit Karzen