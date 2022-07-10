The Secret Behind Ncuti Gatwa's Glowing Skin

Ever since the lovable and charismatic Eric Effiong made his on-screen debut in Netflix’s popular series Sex Education, we have been obsessed with Ncuti Gatwa. And since being cast as the next Doctor Who, and in the Barbie live-action film, it is safe to say the fandom has only grown in strength. Like many, I haven’t been able to get over the actor's flawless, glowing skin. Of course, Gatwa's illuminating radiance is probably attributed to amazing genes, but there are product and treatment recommendations that can help us on our journey to achieving his glow. To that end, I caught up with Sex Education hair and makeup designer Emily Bilverstone — who worked on all of Gatwa's looks on season 3 — to get the lowdown on the actor's camera ready skin.

Spilling the tea on the actor’s at-home skin prep, Bilverstone told me Gatwa uses Tata Harper's Refreshing Cleanser. Then when Gatwa arrives on the makeup bus, the first thing he does is shave with the Andis T-Outliner Trimmer ("we found this shaver to be the best to help prevent any ingrown hairs," Bilverstone adds) followed by a hot flannel to the face. Then the magic happens: Bilverstone and Gatwa apply Tata Harper's Resurfacing Serum followed by the Restorative Eye Crème, and the Water-Lock Moisturiser. "Ncuti likes Tata Harper products because they feel light and fresh on application, and they have a great scent. It is also cruelty-free which is a great plus for both of us," explains the hair and makeup designer.

Fans of the Sex Education's star will have made a note of his glorious, full eyebrows. "I cannot take credit for Ncuti’s brows,” Bilverston says, “they are his own. I would just brush them into place each day and use Glossier's Boy Brow to keep them in place."

At the end of a long shooting day, the actors are invited back to take off their makeup. Gatwa uses Tata Harper's Nourishing Oil Cleanser followed again by a moisture-locking boost of the Water-Lock Moisturiser. To ensure his skin stays looking good even on his off-days, the Doctor Who actor visits Iyecha at her Cor Blimey You Beauty salon in Wood Green, London, too. Oh, and Gatwa's go-to SPF? Black Girl Sunscreen, naturally.

Both Bilverstone and Gatwa will be working together again for the next series of Sex Education. We asked the hair and makeup designer if she's going to opt for a new routine and she told us: "I doubt we will change it as we know this method works well for us."