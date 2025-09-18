Get ready to head back to Camp Rock. On Sept. 18, Disney announced that Camp Rock 3 is officially happening, confirming rumors that a new film in the Disney Channel franchise was in the works over 15 years after the last sequel, Camp Rock: The Final Jam, premiered in 2010.

Rumors about a third movie surfaced in August, when Joe Jonas accidentally revealed during the Jonas Brothers’ episode of Hot Ones Versus that his latest notes app entry was “read Camp Rock 3.” A month later, photos from the reported set spread on social media, with fans speculating that the band and star Demi Lovato were already filming.

Now, Disney has made it official, revealing that Camp Rock 3 is now in production by sharing footage of the new set, plus clips of the Jonas Brothers welcoming the cast and crew back to Camp Rock. The band also posted a TikTok video of them reenacting a scene from the first film. Below, catch up on everything you need to know about Camp Rock 3.

Camp Rock 3 Returning Cast

As confirmed by Disney’s cast list, Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas will return as Shane, Nate, and Jason Grey, respectively, who form the boy band Connect 3. The brothers will also serve as executive producers for the first time.

Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock

In a rather surprising move, Lovato is not set to reprise her breakout role as Mitchie Torres, the lead of the first two films. However, she’s still involved in the new sequel as an executive producer, which could lead to a surprise cameo. After all, some fans think she was spotted on set in Vancouver already, before jetting to New York to promote her new album, It’s Not That Deep.

No other original Camp Rock stars are set to return for the sequel, save for Maria Canals-Barrera, who played Mitchie’s mother and camp staffer, Connie.

Camp Rock 3 New Cast

The sequel will see a new generation of aspiring young musicians experience Camp Rock for the first time. New stars include Liamani Segura as “determined” Sage, Malachi Barton as camp bad boy Fletch, Lumi Pollack as cello prodigy Rosie, Hudson Stone as Sage’s brother Desi, Casey Trotter as drummer Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as “choreo queen” Callie, and Ava Jean as influencer Madison.

Camp Rock 3 Plot

According to Disney’s official plot synopsis, the upcoming film will see Connect 3 return to their roots at Camp Rock to discover the next big thing, who will be the opening act on their next tour. “As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances,” the summary reads.

Camp Rock 3 Premiere Date

The studio has yet to confirm a release date for Camp Rock 3. The film is being developed as a new Disney Channel Original Movie, just like the first two, and will premiere on both the network and Disney+ sometime in 2026.