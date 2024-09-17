Demi Lovato is opening up about the side effects of teenage stardom. In her new documentary Child Star, the singer revealed that she doesn’t remember filming some of her Disney Channel projects, including Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

“Camp Rock I remember a lot more than I do Camp Rock 2,” she explained. “Disassociation. It's like a common thread between all of us [child stars].”

Speaking to fellow Disney Channel alum Raven-Symoné, Lovato revealed that she has no memory of the two working together on her former series Sonny With a Chance. Raven-Symoné guest-starred in a Season 2 episode, playing the president of Chad Dylan Cooper’s (Sterling Knight) fan club and igniting jealousy from Lovato’s titular character.

“When we first got on the phone to talk about this project, I was like, ‘I watched you on That's So Raven, such an inspiration,’” she recalled. “And you were like, ‘Bitch, I was on your show!’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, she was.’ It was part of my disassociation that I don't even remember so much of my show that I was on.”

“Something’s Going On There”

Lovato attributes her disassociation to the “sadness” and mental health issues she was struggling with at the time, which also affected people around her on set. “I do remember how difficult I was to work with because I was in so much pain and I was hurting,” she told Raven-Symoné.

Lovato and Raven-Symoné on Sonny With A Chance. Adam Rose/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

“I mean, you weren’t the nicest person,” Raven-Symoné admitted. “You weren’t like, ‘Welcome!’ ... But being the type of person I am, and that I’ve been in the industry for as long as you and I understand the glaze over the eyes, I didn’t hold it against you. I was just like, ‘Something’s going on there.’”

Lovato also addressed her on-set behavior with Camp Rock co-star Alyson Stoner, who said working with Lovato was “really challenging” while filming and promoting the sequel. “The treatment did feel drastically different,” she said. “I do remember a sense of walking on eggshells. There was definitely a lot of fear of a blowup.”

Lovato later ended up punching a backup dancer during the Camp Rock 2 tour in South America, which got her removed from the tour and sent to rehab. She apologized for her behavior. “It didn’t give me an excuse to treat anyone poorly,” she said. “I look back at that time, and I have profound sadness cause I’m like, how many people did I treat poorly?”

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI (6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). In an emergency, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or call 911.