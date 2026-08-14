5 Songs Demi Lovato Could Have Performed In Camp Rock 3

Camp Rock is finally back — and spoiler alert: the students are still really good. Over 15 years after the first two Disney Channel Original Movies, Camp Rock 3 finally premiered on Aug. 13, with the Jonas Brothers heading back to their roots to scout new talent and find an opening act for Connect 3’s huge reunion tour. But of course, they couldn’t do it without Demi Lovato.

In perhaps the worst-kept secret on Disney Channel, Lovato, who’s also an executive producer on the film, does indeed make a cameo in Camp Rock 3, reprising her role as Mitchie Torres. In fact, she even makes Connect 3 change how they decide their Final Jam winner, effectively passing the torch to the next generation of Camp Rock students-turned-superstars.

However, the sequel is missing one thing: a performance from Lovato.

In her defense, Mitchie gives the perfect excuse as to why she won’t sing or even sit in the front row during Final Jam: “This is their night, not mine,” wanting to let today’s Camp Rock kids have their moment. But as her mom Connie (Maria Canals-Barrera) tells her, “You’ll always be Camp Rock’s star,” and the new students would’ve appreciated the chance to watch her prove that. After all, they were all inspired by her to go to Camp Rock (and Connect 3, I suppose).

That said, it’s not too late. There are several ways that Camp Rock 3 could have incorporated a showstopper from Lovato, and if Disney decides to make a fourth movie (as they should), they can easily write in one of these song ideas. Thank me later.

“This Is Me”

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Mitchie passes the torch in a subtle yet meaningful way. However, she also could’ve made it the spectacle fans deserve by singing “This Is Me,” the coming-of-age power ballad that soundtracked fans’ childhoods, with today’s Camp Rock sensations — specifically Sage (Liamani Segura), whom she unknowingly helps throughout the summer.

“Can’t Back Down”

Every Camp Rock movie has some sort of situation that could derail everything — in this case, the newest queen bees attempting to disqualify one of the Final Jam finalists. Luckily, Mitchie provided the ultimate back-against-the-wall anthem in Camp Rock 2 with “Can’t Back Down,” which she could have magically shown up to perform when the students were in (brief) peril.

“We Rock”

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At the end of the movie, Connect 3 unites with the winners of Camp Rock’s Final Jam to perform the original movie’s finale “We Rock,” making for a nice full-circle moment. Yes, it was nice to end Lovato’s cameo with her waving at Sage, but Mitchie wouldn’t have even needed to rehearse to join in for this one.

“Too Cool”

Mitchie was relegated to the background during her first number at Camp Rock, singing backup for queen bee Tess (Meaghan Martin) as she performed “Too Cool.” Now, Mitchie has the star power to pull off this song with nobody batting an eye, and could heal her teenage self by bringing it back at Camp Rock. Obviously, this is something she would never do, but it would still slay, as the kids say.

“Low Rise Jeans”

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Mitchie told her mom that she had one night off from touring to attend the Final Jam. This was art imitating life, as Lovato embarked on the It’s Not That Deep Tour this year, putting on a show that Camp Star would’ve been jealous of, and fans were quick to point out how much “Mitchie” slayed. This would’ve been the perfect opportunity for Lovato to bring her show to Camp Rock with her newest single “Low Rise Jeans.” Would it be appropriate for a Disney movie? Not at all. But it slaps.