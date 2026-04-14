Hi, it’s Demi Lovato, and she’s still on the Disney Channel. The singer reunited with not one, but two of her fellow Disney alumni on the opening night of her It’s Not That Deep Tour in Orlando, Fla. on April 13, meeting up with her former BFF Selena Gomez, and teaming up with Joe Jonas to sing two of their most nostalgic collaborations.

First up, before Lovato even took the stage, Gomez was spotted in the audience watching her opening act Adéla, causing an online frenzy. This marked the first time that the stars, who started out on Barney together before their Disney days and co-starred in Princess Protection Program, had been seen together publicly in over nine years.

Later that night, Gomez shared footage from the show on her Instagram Story, including a video of her dancing in Lovato’s merch (specifically an “It’s Not That Deep” hoodie). Under one photo, she sang her former BFF’s praises.

“I am in tears,” she wrote. “@ddlovato - this was hands down one of the best shows. Oh and the VOCALS? Psh *blown away*.”

Instagram / Selena Gomez

After the show, Gomez posed for photos with Lovato backstage, which she also posted on her Instagram Story with a red heart emoji. Lovato reshared the snapshot on her own Stories, writing, “Thank you so much for coming!!! Loved seeing you.”

Demi Lovato / Instagram

Lovato sang an array of her biggest hits and dance anthems from her album It’s Not That Deep, including the premiere of her new song “Low Rise Jeans.” However, things got very nostalgic during the surprise throwback segment, where she brought out her ex-boyfriend and Camp Rock co-star Joe Jonas to perform “This Is Me,” their signature hit from the 2008 musical.

Jonas returned the favor to Lovato, who came out on the first night of the Jonas Brothers’ Greetings From Your Hometown Tour in August to sing their Camp Rock classics, also duetting on “Wouldn’t Change A Thing.” This time, they dug into the archives even more, perform their collab “On The Line” from Lovato’s 2008 debut album Don’t Forget for the first time in nearly 18 years.

Christopher Polk | @polkimaging

With Gomez in the house, all they needed was Miley Cyrus (who Gomez recently reunited with on the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special) and Joe’s brothers Nick and Kevin to stage a reunion performance of the Disney Channel All-Stars classic “Send It On.” Thankfully, Lovato has 17 more shows on the It’s Not That Deep Tour to make this happen.