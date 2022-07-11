The Women’s Euros 2022 has now kicked off and the tournament will continue across stadiums in England until the all-important final at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 31. Led by manager Sarina Wiegman, the England Women’s national team have the hopes of a nation resting on their shoulders, and many fans watching the action at home might be wondering: can you still get tickets to the Women’s Euros 2022?

In short, yes, you can. Supporters hoping to nab some tickets can do so via the official UEFA website, where they will be required to sign up for a free account to gain access to the Ticket Portal.

As of writing, ticket prices vary depending on the category. Adult ticket prices start at £10 for Category 3 group games, while fans can expect to pay £50 for Category 1 tickets to the final. Ticket prices for the semi-final matches start at £15 for adults and just £7.50 for children.

Supporters are permitted to purchase between 1 and 100 tickets per match, depending on availability. However, it's worth noting that some games are already sold out.

If you’d prefer to catch all the Women’s Euros 2022 action from the comfort of your sofa, all of the England and Northern Ireland games will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Other games will also be shown on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC Four, and BBC iPlayer.

As for England’s chances in the Euros 2022 tournament, things are looking pretty good. As per the Mirror, Betway has put the Women’s England squad at second favourite to win the entire competition, just behind Spain with odds of 7/2. France is the third favourite to win the Women’s Euros 2022, followed by the Netherlands, Sweden, and Germany, respectively.