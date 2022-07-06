10 Lionesses To Watch Out For & Follow Now

A year after the heartbreak of watching Gareth Southgate’s team fail to “bring it home” at the Euros last year, the Lionesses are back to save the day. Anthems at the ready. Not only are they favourites to win the Women's Euro 2022 Championship – which kicks off against Austria on July 6 at Old Trafford – but they already have very impressive stats behind them. At the Women’s World Cup in 2019, a record-breaking 28.1 million people tune in to watch the Lionesses, per the BBC.

The England team will have their sights firmly set on the final at Wembley Stadium on July 31, but between now and then you can expect to hear so much more about the talented 23-member squad. With football players hailing from various well-known football clubs, including Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, and more, this is a team worth knowing about. To that end, I’ve rounded up 10 key players to look out for and follow straight away.

Nikita Parris Age: 28 Position: Forward Zodiac sign: Pisces (born March 10, 1994) Hometown: Liverpool Parris’s love of football runs deep, and started early. At the age of eleven, she created her own football team, with her, her sister, and two cousins were members. "I wanted to have a women’s team in the local community. So, I gathered all my friends and family and everyone I knew... and we were successful. We won the league." Since then, the 28-year-old has moved up. She held the record as the all-time leading scorer in the Women's Super League from 2018- 2020. The Arsenal forward has played for Manchester City and Everton, and has 15 senior goals and 65 senior caps for England under her belt. Instagram: @nikitaparris17

Leah Williamson Age: 25 Position: Captain and defender Zodiac sign: Aries (born March 29, 1997) Hometown: Milton Keynes Instagram: @leahwilliamsonn As England captain, Leah Williamson gets a certain degree of attention on and off the pitch. Professionally speaking, she joined Rushden & Diamonds Centre of Excellence at the age of six, and joined Arsenal‘s Centre of Excellence by the age of nine. By 2014 she had joined Arsenal’s senior team and is still playing for the club today. She’s achieved 32 senior caps and two senior goals, making her debut on the England team in 2018. Away from sport, she has deals with Nike, Pepsi, and according to Daily Cannon, has signed a contract with Gucci, too. Williamson is best friends with fellow Lioness teammate, Keira Walsh. The besties have been through a lot together, including going through all the junior ranks and receiving their first senior call-up on the same day in 2017. Speaking on their friendship, Williamson told the Telegraph, ‘‘It’s the first thing you do, you check for your name on the list and then you check for Keira’s." Walsh added, “Nobody I would rather have shared this journey with.”

Ellen White Age: 33 Position: Forward Zodiac sign: Taurus (born May 9, 1982) Hometown: Aylesbury Instagram: @ellsbells89 White has a whopping 31 senior caps and 50 senior goals. The forward currently plays for Manchester City. She made her debut on the England national team in 2010 and became England’s record goal scorer in November 2021. She is best known for her catalogue of impressive moves, including her amazing finish against Japan in the 2011 World Cup, and winning against the United States in 2017 in the SheBelieves Cup. Before her professional career took off, White played football with the boys at school, because they didn’t have a girls' football team. Her father, Jon, owned a soccer academy called 'Mini Dux’, which helped build her passion for football as a kid. She’s also a big fan of a TikTok dance or two.

Jill Scott Age: 35 Position: Midfielder Zodiac sign: Aquarius (born February 2, 1987) Hometown: Sunderland Jill Scott was awarded an MBE in the 2020 New Year Honours list for services to women's football. And at 5 ft 11 inches, the 35-year-old’s reportedly nicknamed ‘’Crouchy’’, in a nod to Peter Crouch. Scott has the most senior caps on the England team, leading with 157 and 27 senior goals. Currently playing for Manchester City, Scott began her senior career at Sunderland FC, where she won the Women's Player of the Month, aged just 18. Beyond Sunderland, Scott has also played for Everton.. Instagram: @jillscottjs8

Hannah Hampton Age: 21 Position: Goalkeeper Zodiac sign: Scorpio (born November 16, 2000) Hometown: Studley, Warwickshire Hampton is something of a medical miracle. At the age of 12, already a goalkeeper for Stoke City, the goalkeeper was diagnosed with stabismus, a depth perception condition. Doctors said she shouldn’t be able to see, let alone play football. “At the beginning I didn’t know I had it and a lot of the time the ball would smack me in the face,” she told the i. After multiple corrective surgeries, she became an ambassador for Birmingham Children's Hospital, where she was treated. With two senior caps and two senior goals, Hampton made her England debut in 2022 and is therefore one of the more recent players to join the team. Before joining the England national team, Hampton spent five years as a child in the Villarreal CF youth team. The 21-year-old has also been a part of the Stoke City and Birmingham City academies. Instagram: @_hannahhampton

Lauren Hemp Age: 21 Position: Forward Zodiac sign: Leo (born August 7, 2000) Hometown: North Walsham, Norfolk Hemp’s age belies her achievements. Not that she’s one to gloat. Speaking to The Guardian, she called herself her own biggest critic. “I put so much pressure on myself that I don’t really feel it from the outside. But I sometimes look back and realise how far I’ve come and that I’m still so young and think I should not put as much pressure on myself.” The Manchester City forward made her debut for England in 2019 and has 22 senior caps and 7 senior goals. Before joining Man City, Hemp played for her local club, North Walsham Youth FC, and Norwich City at youth level before that, alongside her sister, Amy. She had a stint at Bristol City and made her senior debut for the Vixens, too, and has made history by being the first player to win the PFA Women's Young Player of the Year award four times. Instagram: @lauren_hemp

Lucy Bronze Age: 30 Position: Right-back Zodiac sign: Scorpio (born October 28, 1991) Hometown: Berwick-upon-Tweed With an impressive 90 senior caps and 10 senior goals, Bronze currently plays for Barcelona and is one of the more experienced members of the England team. Though finding her role, and becoming a mentor to the rest of the team, has taken its time. “It took a while for it to click in my head and think that they’re asking me questions because they really look up to me or they think I’ve got the answers or I’ve got the experience,” she told the Guardian. The 30-year-old has also played for Sunderland, Everton, Liverpool, Olympique Lyonnais, and Manchester City. Bronze also played at all youth levels before featuring in the full national squad at Euro 2013. She’s also been named a two-time winner of the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year and the UEFA Women's Player of the Year Award. Instagram: @lucybronze

Mary Earps Age: 29 Position: Goalkeeper Zodiac sign: Pisces (born March 7, 1993) Hometown: Nottingham Earps nearly quit footballer in 2021 when her international career looked like it was coming to an end, but the last 12 months took “an unexpected turn,” she told talkSPORT. “Here I am, it has been incredible. I’ve loved every minute of it and that’s all I’m trying to do really, be as present as possible and make the most of every single second.” With 19 senior caps and 14 clean sheets, Earps joined Leicester City’s first-team squad from the Centre of Excellence in 2009 before she later joined the senior Manchester United team. (She’s also played for Bristol Academy, Birmingham City, Doncaster Belles, and Reading.) Instagram: @1maryearps

Beth Mead Age: 27 Position: Forward Zodiac sign: Taurus (born May 9, 1995) Hometown: Whitby Sharing who her biggest football inspiration, Mead tweeted: “Kelly Smith… I followed her a lot in my career as a kid and went to go and watch her when I was younger and actually met her when I was younger so that was a really nice feeling for me.” The Arsenal forward now has 39 senior caps and 22 senior goals, and has been named as Vauxhall England Young Player of the year twice. Mead’s youth football career began at California Girls FC, and joined Middlesbrough F.C. Centre of Excellence at age 10. Instagram: @bethmead_

Fran Kirby Age: 29 Position: Forward Zodiac sign: Cancer (born June 29, 1993) Hometown: Reading Having risen to the heady ranks of the Women’s Super Leage, Kirby was forced to take time away from sport in Feb. 2020 after suffering from pericarditis, an inflammation of the fibrous sac surrounding the heart. “I got to the stage where I felt like I didn’t know how it was to feel normal... I remember having numerous conversations and thinking, I can’t do this anymore,” she told the Daily Telegraph. But she came back stronger than ever, winning the the Community Shield, the Continental Cup, and the WSL with Chelsea in 2021. Since starting her career at Reading, Kirby now has 57 senior caps and 15 senior goals to her name, and made her debut for England in 2014. Instagram: @frankirby