Streaming

A Second Season of Capitani Is About To Start Filming

Season 1 of the Luxembourgish drama premieres on Netflix this week.

By Amanda Whiting

Those of us whose Netflix algorithm pushes "Gritty Foreign Crime Dramas" alongside "Because you watched Happy Valley" are about to put a new pin in our TV world maps. Season 1 of Capitani, a gritty foreign crime drama hailing from the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, is set to infiltrate streaming queues on February 11. The show follows Detective Luc Capitani as he travels to a rural hamlet in the North to investigate the murder of a teenage girl and the disappearance of her twin sister. Netflix has yet to make a formal announcement, but it seems likely that a Capitani Season 2 won't be too far away.

That's because the show has already been renewed in Europe, with the production company behind the first installment slated to begin filming in March 2021. Season 1 originally aired domestically in late 2019, attracting more than 1.5 million views on RTL and setting ratings records in the tiny nation.

Capitani is also the first Luxembourgish-language series to stream on Netflix. Kai Finke, a director of acquisitions at the company, acknowledged that the series was hyper-local before insisting that a show filmed in an endangered language can still have mass appeal. He said in a statement, "Great stories can truly come from anywhere and I am excited that our members will soon be able to discover for the very first time a hit crime show made in Luxembourg!"