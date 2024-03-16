A massive fire ripped through Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles home on March 15, injuring two people and leaving the model-actor devastated. She gave fans an update on how she was doing in her Instagram stories in the hours after the blaze, and initially, fans worried she’d lost her two cats. Sharing a photo of her beloved pets, Delevingne wrote that her heart was “broken.”

The Fire

Delevingne was in London — where she’s been performing in the musical Cabaret at the West End’s Playhouse Theatre since March 11 — when the fire began at her two-story, multimillion-dollar Studio City mansion. The Los Angeles Fire Department got word of the fire at around 4 a.m., per the Los Angeles television station KTLA5. Some 100 firefighters responded, and they helped ensure that her house sitter and two cats were safely out of the 6,650-square-foot home.

In the aftermath of the fire, Delevingne wasn’t clear on whether or not her cats had made it out. Alongside a photo of them, she wrote, “My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye so cherish what you have.”

Later, however, Delevingne let her followers know that the two pets were safe. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help. They are alive!!” she wrote. “Thank you to the firefighters.” She also showed images of their rescue.

The Aftermath

Once Delevingne’s house sitter and cats were safely out of the house, firefighters put out the flames. It took more than two hours, and the roof ultimately collapsed, according to the Associated Press. Two of the firefighters were hurt on the job, KTLA reports. One was injured in “an incident with a ladder,” while the other had to be treated for “minor smoke inhalation.”

Delevingne’s parents, Charles and Pandora, were in London to watch her in Cabaret, and they opened up to TMZ about what she’s been dealing with since the fire. At the time they spoke to the outlet, the cats’ whereabouts were still unknown to the family, and Pandora said Delevingne “had her whole life” in the house.

The LA Fire Department hasn’t revealed what started the blaze, but Charles speculated that it was an electrical fire. He thought it might have been caused by “power lines,” saying, “It’s very windy there.”

In the meantime, it seems like Delevingne still plans to perform in Cabaret. As they say, the show must go on.