When it comes to the Met Gala’s high-stakes red carpet, Cara Delevigne just so happens to reign as one of the most fearless faces to ever do it. And while her fashion choices often come with a strong, powerful message (insert “peg the patriarchy” memes here), it’s often her boldly out-there hairstyles and makeup looks that truly take her looks to the next level.

An international supermodel, entrepreneur, and actor who is most memorable as Suicide Squad’s witchy villain by the name of Enchantress, what many may not know is that Delevigne was the late Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved final muse. Some other muses of note? Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Vanessa Paradis, Claudia Schiffer... and that’s just grazing the surface.

Being that this year’s Met Gala theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” the London-born icon is sure to be a central figure on the legendary steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. No one truly knows what the night holds (or who is actually on the top-secret guest list), but the looks are predicted to feature lots of traditional Hollywood-inspired glamour and fierce red lips.

Ahead of this year’s highly-anticipated festivities, take a look back at some of Delevigne’s most memorable (and daring) beauty moments at the Met Gala.

Dripping In Gold Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images For the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme in 2022, Delevingne stepped onto the carpet to reveal one of her most show-stopping looks yet: Her body painted in a skin-like gold hue in lieu of a top, and a decadently gilded and rhinestone eye makeup to match.

Silver Skin Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Back in 2017, the blue-eyed phenom looked otherworldly with her shaved head painted (and sequined) in a futuristic silver hue. The theme? “Art Of The In-Between."

Faux Ink Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Delevigne’s eyes were central at 2015’s Met, with a very London-inspired smokey look. Though perhaps the most eye-catching part of her look was the colorful faux ink to honor the "China: Through the Looking Glass" theme.

Punk Princess HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images 2018’s “Heavenly Bodies” will go down as one of my personal all-time favorite Met Gala themes — and Delevingne took it there, with her silver pixie cut dyed with pink frosted tips, a berry lip, and uniquely painted gold on her ears and above her famous eyebrows.

Cara’s Carnival Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images 2019’s “Camp” theme brought out some of the most over-the-top looks the Met steps have ever seen. And Delevingne? Well, she looked like a one-woman circus, dressed as a wacky ringleader in a colorfully striped bodysuit (and an orange stripe painted across the bridge of her nose for good measure).

Red Details Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images In a bold power play by Delevigne, the model made a buzz-worthy statement to honor the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme. As for her glam, she opted for a red manicure, a subtle red smokey eye, and lengthy mermaidcore-inspired wet hair.