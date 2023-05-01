When it comes to the Met Gala’s high-stakes red carpet, Cara Delevigne just so happens to reign as one of the most fearless faces to ever do it. And while her fashion choices often come with a strong, powerful message (insert “peg the patriarchy” memes here), it’s often her boldly out-there hairstyles and makeup looks that truly take her looks to the next level.
An international supermodel, entrepreneur, and actor who is most memorable as Suicide Squad’s witchy villain by the name of Enchantress, what many may not know is that Delevigne was the late Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved final muse. Some other muses of note? Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Vanessa Paradis, Claudia Schiffer... and that’s just grazing the surface.
Being that this year’s Met Gala theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” the London-born icon is sure to be a central figure on the legendary steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. No one truly knows what the night holds (or who is actually on the top-secret guest list), but the looks are predicted to feature lots of traditional Hollywood-inspired glamour and fierce red lips.
Ahead of this year’s highly-anticipated festivities, take a look back at some of Delevigne’s most memorable (and daring) beauty moments at the Met Gala.